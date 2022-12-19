Roblox Super Golf! codes (December 2022)

In Roblox Super Golf!, players can take part in tournaments, unlock cool rewards, and customize their golf balls. This is also an RB Battles event game, so players can find one of the 12 badges here.

Roblox Super Golf! codes can be redeemed by players for free chests and other items that are used to customize the golf ball. Unfortunately, the codes that can be redeemed for coins, gems, and candy have expired. Players can follow the creators' Twitter accounts, @NosniyRBLX and @Sensei_RBLX, for more codes and the latest game updates.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Super Golf!

All working codes in Roblox Super Golf!

Here are the active codes in the game:

200k_likes_omg - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a hat chest

2NDBDAYCANDLE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Candle hat

denis - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Sir Meow hat

DIMENSIONMAP - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Skin chest

FLAMINGO - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Cleetus skin

HAPPYEASTER - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Color chest

KADEN - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Cat's eye skin

RBB3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Skin chest

SPOOKYTIME - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Skin chest

SPRINGSEASON2022 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a hat chest

SUMMER2022 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a hat chest

THX_FOR_100M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 100 million hat

Inactive codes in Roblox Super Golf!

Here are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

150k_likes! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free Effect chest

2NDBDAYCAKE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive the Cake Skin

BIGTHINGSCOMING - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free hat chest

BLOXY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Bloxy Wings

FACILITY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free hat chest

FIXRANDOMSPAWNS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 250 coins

FREEgems - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 50 gems

freeskin - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a Ball chest

GAMEMODES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free Effect chest

GROVE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Ball chest

HAPPYHOLIDAYS! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free random ball

HAPPYNEWYEARS2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a Coal ball

haunted - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free gems

MERRYCHRISTMAS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a Snowflake cheer

UPDATEHYPE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a color chest

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Super Golf!

You must first follow the creators to redeem a code in the game. Once done, you can follow these easy steps to redeem it:

Start the game and stay on the menu page.

Click on the blue shop button at the bottom of the screen.

A new blue icon should appear with the ticket symbol on it. Select it.

Enter the code in the text box that's visible now.

Hit the green check mark button to complete the process.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so they must be entered exactly as they appear.

