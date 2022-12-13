Denis vs Calixo playing Roblox Super Golf! in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more

The fifth group-stage matchup in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship saw Denis locking horns with Calixo in Super Golf! The winner of this match qualified for the semi-finals to receive 30,000 Robux.

The content creators competed on a golf map with 18 holes. Players with the lowest score at the end of the round got eliminated from the tournament.

Before the match began, both the contestants were required to select their favorite Roblox Super Golf! skin. Denis chose DJ's hat along with the cat, whereas Calixo selected the Sketch skin for the RB Battles Season 3 tournament.

How did Denis beat Calixo in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

The matchup between Denis and Calixo in Super Golf!

The match occurred in a special RB Battles integrated custom golf map called Cyber. The Collisions option was enabled to make the gameplay a bit more challenging.

Hole 1:

Denis got off to a slow start due to the collisions. Calixo, on the other hand, took advantage of this and made a powerful shot that brought his golf ball near the red flag of the hole.

Calixo before ending the turn (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

As the next turn began, Denis went near the flag and failed to get a perfect hole. Calixo ended the turn with two par shots. The former ended the Hole 1 map with three par shots.

Denis - 3

Calixo - 2

Hole 2:

Calixo started the turn by trying to block Denis' golf ball. However, this turned out to be disastrous as the former's golf ball sprung off the map.

Denis getting a birdie (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis showed off his mastery in Super Golf! by ending the round with a birdie. Calixo struggled, unable to make the perfect shot at getting near the flag. He ended the round with 8 par.

Denis - 2

Calixo - 8

Hole 3:

The hole three maps featured blue blips that teleported the golf balls to the next part of the golf map. Both YouTubers finished the round with perfect birdies.

Dennis scoring a birdie (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Hole 4:

Hole 4 featured a white platform that disappeared constantly. Players were supposed to get past the platform to reach the hole.

Dennis attempting to ace the round (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo made three shots to make it into the hole. Denis, however, tried to ace the round but missed it. He earned a hat-trick of birdies this round and further cemented his lead.

Denis - 2

Calixo - 3

Hole 5:

Denis showed his dominance in this round as well by getting another birdie. Calixo took three shots to end the round.

Calixo ended the round with the third shot (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis - 2

Calixo - 3

Hole 6:

This round featured a teleportation blip and multiple lasers. Calixo made a powered shot and got near the flag, which surprised everyone.

Denis made the third shot to end the round (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis' luck ran out this round as he lost his birdie streak. He was almost eliminated when his golf ball came perilously close to the laser. His turn was over after three shots.

Denis - 3

Calixo - 2

Hole 7:

The round featured uphills, a disappearing platform bridge, and teleporting blips. Calixo started his turn with a powerful shot and got close to the blue blip. Denis failed to get past the first uphill and had a bad start.

Denis making it close to the hole with his third shot (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

In his second move, Calixo entered the blip and advanced to the next section of the map. With four shots, he made it to the cup. Denis omitted the platform and proceeded to the next section of the map without using the teleportation blip. He finished the round with two more shots.

Denis - 4

Calixo - 4

Hole 8:

This round had a spaceship with a purple light that removes golf balls and a disappearing platform.

Calixo had a rocky start as he was repeatedly eliminated by the spaceship. Denis fired two excellent shots to move away from the light of the spaceship and into a safe area.

Both the contestants getting away from the purple light (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

His third shot carried him over the white platform. Calixo finally got away from the spaceship and came close to the platform, but he bounced back and narrowly avoided being eliminated by the platform.

Denis finished his turn with two more shots. Calixo, on the other hand, was eliminated by the spaceship and respawned adjacent to the platform. With two more shots, he made it to the cup.

Denis - 6

Calixo - 7

Hole 9

This round featured a couple of inversion hills and two map sections.

Calixo after acing the round (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo got the hole-in-one after making a perfect shot on the first inversion hill. Denis completed the round with a birdie.

Denis - 2

Calixo - 1

Hole 10

This round had lasers as the only obstacles, and players had to make perfect bounce-back shots to stay safe.

Calixo made a bad call and was eliminated by the lasers when his golf ball rebounded. Denis narrowly avoided elimination after being nearly caught by one of the laser traps. He then hit the ideal shot to come close to the hole.

Denis' reaction after making it to the cup (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis finished his round quickly. However, Calixo struggled to recover and needed three more turns to finish his turn.

Denis - 5

Calixo - 9

Hole 11

The course had uphills and tiny obstacles in the middle. Denis got out of bounds while attempting to pass the hill with a hard shot. However, he skillfully navigated the incline on his next turn.

Denis making the uphill jump (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo, on the other hand, struggled to get to the uphill and took an extra shot to get past it. He collided with Denis and went near the flag. Denis made an excellent move by leaping over the hurdles and into the hole. Soon after, both the contestants ended the round.

Denis - 5

Calixo - 4

Hole 12

This round featured downhills, a considerable gap, and a spaceship. Both the contestants used their first turns to get downhill.

Calixo fired a strong shot over the distance, avoiding the light from the spaceship. He got pretty close to the cup. Denis bounced back down, unable to pass through the gap. He then delivered a solid hit, bringing him right in front of the flag.

Calixo before getting past the gap (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo finished the round with two more shots. Denis finished his turn with one more shot.

Denis - 5

Calixo - 4

Hole 13

This round had green teleportation blips, blue speed-ups, a speed boost, and a disappearing platform.

Denis bouncing back (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo got a strong start as he breezed through the next portion. He got to the cup in two strokes. Denis rebounded and needed three more shots to reach the cup.

Denis - 4

Calixo - 3

Hole 14

This round had lasers and teleportation blips, and players needed to avoid a laser trap to teleport to the next sector.

Denis getting past the blip (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Calixo pushed Denis beyond the laser and near the blip by accident. Denis capitalized on this by extending the round for two more rounds. Calixo, on the other hand, completed the round in two more rounds.

Denis - 3

Calixo - 3

Hole 15

This round included the traditional Pinball game map. To win, players had to launch from the sidebars and make their way to the bottom of the map.

Calixo reacting to the Pinball map (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Both competitors hit solid strokes, avoiding the traps and getting near the cup. Both finished the round with only two shots.

Denis - 2

Calixo - 2

Hole 16

This round was the most difficult of all the maps due to the numerous obstacles. Calixo went out of bounds during his first turn. However, Denis made it past the bridge on his first turn. Calixo was eliminated twice because he couldn't make it past the bridge.

Denis before getting close to the cup (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

To get into the cup, players had to use teleporting blips. Denis demonstrated his mastery by performing flawless teleporting shots. Calixo struggled to complete the round as he took eight more spins.

Denis - 6

Calixo - 10

Hole 17

The map featured teleportation blips, lasers, and downhills. At the start of the round, players had to avoid being eliminated by the lasers.

Denis getting past the blips (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis battled with the rebounds and couldn't get beyond the right blip. Calixo, on the other hand, finished the round with six clean strikes. Denis finished his turn with six more strokes.

Denis - 8

Calixo - 6

Hole 18

The map had teleportation blips, downhills, and a disappearing platform. Players had to make perfect strokes into the blips to win the round.

Dennis before ending the turn (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Denis instantly got past the platform and scored an ace. Calixo made two perfect shots to snatch the win.

Denis - 1

Calixo - 2

Denis advanced to the semi-finals with 65 points in Roblox Super Golf! Calixo got eliminated with 76 points.

