KreekCraft vs Thinknoodles playing Roblox Piggy in RB Battles Season 3: Round details and more

The highly anticipated Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship kickstarted with a bang as the inaugural champion KreekCraft locked horns with Thinknoodles.

The matchup took place in KreekCraft's signature metaverse title, Piggy. To advance to the semi-finals, the contestants had to win three rounds in the world of Piggy.

KreekCraft and Thinknoodles created a challenging Piggy map for each other to escape in the first round. The second round was played on the most difficult map, where bots relentlessly pursued the participants. The third round was held on a custom map designed by the developers specifically for the RB Battles Season 3 competition.

How KreekCraft defeated Thinknoodles in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship

First round of Roblox Piggy

In round one, KreekCraft and Thinknoodles had the freedom to design their own Roblox Piggy map within 10 minutes. The first participant to escape the opponent's map was to earn one point. Both players were allowed to add obstacles and tools to their respective maps. However, they were restricted from using invisible blocks.

Once the timer started, KreekCraft started filling up his map instantly. He made a cross-like tile structure and started placing doors on it. Thinknoodles, on the other hand, had a slow start as he began his map creation with a small enclosure.

KreekCraft did not use the five extra minutes to test his own map, while Thinknoodles finished his map in the final seconds of the timer. The former's map was riddled with doors at various intersections. The latter's map, on the other hand, included doors, pits, and blocks.

When the timer ran out, the maps went into night mode. The first duel began with the two players being placed on each other's maps. When KreekCraft spawned on the Thinknoodles map, he fell into a dark abyss. This occurred once again when he couldn't leap on a block in the dark.

However, KreekCraft soon discovered how to overcome these issues and successfully escaped Thinknoodles' map. After the round, he revealed that he used zoom-ins to find out where the blocks were.

Thinknoodles found the escape route on KreekCraft's map after the round ended.

Second round of Roblox Piggy

The second round of Roblox Piggy was held on the infamous "Safe Place" map at its hardest difficulty. KreekCraft and Thinknoodles were given 10 minutes to survive the map by avoiding the dangerous monsters who were continually hunting them. Their objective was to survive past the timer and be declared the winner.

The round started with both players looking for tools. Thinknoodles was ambushed by a Piggy monster from the gray stairs at 9.07 minutes and was eliminated from the round.

The match was subsequently in KreekCraft's hands, as all he had to do was survive. As more Piggy creatures began pursuing him, the gameplay became more challenging. With around four minutes remaining, the Season 1 winner was encircled by monsters and eliminated.

Since the second round ended in a tie, neither of the participants gained any points.

Third round of Roblox Piggy

KreekCraft and Thinknoodles became the first Robloxians to play on the newly created Piggy map for Roblox RB Battles. The winner of this round was to receive two points.

The map is based on a rocket launch site. Here, players must launch a rocket by collecting wire components. This was not an easy feat, as both participants were pursued by a Piggy monster intent on stunning them. Additionally, Kreekcraft experienced audio issues during this round, putting him at a bit of a disadvantage.

While Thinknoodles tried to find the cables and keys, KreekCraft found them and launched the rocket. He was then transported to Part II of the final round, which takes place in a space station.

KreekCraft was constantly stunned by the Piggy monster chasing him inside the station, but he managed to collect the batteries. He also connected the nodes throughout the spaceship and finished the puzzle in the command center to take the two points in the round.

Thinknoodles, on the other hand, was stuck at Part I of the final round as he was constantly getting bonked by the Piggy monster.

KreekCraft advanced to the semi-finals, while Thinknoodles got eliminated from Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship.

