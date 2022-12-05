Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox: Free skin (December 2022)

Players can now redeem Roblox Tower Defense Simulator codes to get a free skin. It is an accessory dedicated to a powerful character in the game. Sadly, there is just one active code, which gives this skin. Most of the others that gave crates, gems, and much more have expired. If fans were unaware, these do not come with a known expiry date.

However, it is not the end of the road because the developers keep publishing more codes. They simply need a little motivation, and only request that the playerbase give their title a thumbs-up and add it to their list of favorite games. Both these actions can be performed by visiting Tower Defense Simulator's homepage on the platform.

All the active and expired codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

Listed below are all working codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

There is only one active code in the game at the moment:

JOHNRETURNS - This active code can be redeemed for the John Skin

The process to redeem the above code is extremely easy. The detailed steps to do so are mentioned further along in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

As mentioned, Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice since they do not come with a known expiration date. Players can save time by checking this list to make sure they do not waste time by trying to redeem codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1BILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Deluxe crate

1pumpkin - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive one free Pumpkin crate

200KMAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 gems

30k - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive one free Pumpkin crate

5KMILESTONE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive minigunner Twitter skin

B1RDHUNT3R - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Free Hunter Troop

beachglad2022 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Beach Gladiator skin

BLOXY21 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Commander skin

celebration21 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 party crate

COMMUNITY20 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive mini skin

delayed - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a premium crate

DOUBLEBLOXIES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Cowboy skin

FIFTYK - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 200 coins

ICYFREEZE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Freezer skin

imababy - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 100 gems

MERRY2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Present skin

newyear2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive one free premium crate

robloxisback - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive premium skincrate

HAPPY3AST3R! - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Springtime skin (Commander)

SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Springtime skin (Shredder)

W33KLICODE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive +65 experience

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

If you're unfamiliar with the process of redeeming codes, follow these easy steps:

The first step is to launch the game.

Next, select the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

In the pop-up box that appears, enter an active code.

The final step is to hit the Redeem button.

You can restart the game and try again if the code does not go through the first time around. Switching up the server also helps a lot if restarting isn't fixing things.

