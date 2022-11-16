5 best starter pets in Roblox Adopt Me! in 2022

Roblox Adopt me! was created by DreamCraft on July 14, 2017, and has remained on the list of top games on the platform. This is because it handles pets completely differently. One does not have to choose pets to combat or evolve them, and players can create a collection and hope to have the most exclusive creature of all time.

The Roblox game is all about adopting and caring for pets. Adding to the fun, players can find them as five different variants, and these are: common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and legendary. However, choosing a starter pet can be extremely difficult. Players can refer to the following list and decide.

Learn which starter pets are the best in Roblox Adopt me!

Players start the game with a common egg found in the nursery, which is the first way to obtain a pet. The other two include trading and purchasing the creatures using Robux.

1) Dog in Roblox Adopt me!

A Retired Egg can be hatched to spawn a dog, which can also be obtained traded. Its body, head, ears, and short tail are yellowish-beige in color. The visage features black eyes, a black nose, and a short, protruding pink tongue. The dog has tiny, semicircular feet that float beneath its body like practically all critters in real life.

The order of the dog's learned tricks is as follows: junior - lie down, newborn - sit, pre-teen - bounce, teen - roll over, post-teen - backflip, full grown - dance. A light-blue glow emanates from the Neon Dog's ears, tail, and paws. Similar to it, Mega Neon Dog shines in the same place but alternates between rainbow colors.

2) Cat in Roblox Adopt me!

The cat is overall gray in color, with two black eyes, two gray triangle-shaped ears with slightly pinkish-pastel interiors, and a nose of the same hue. Additionally, it has short black whiskers and a gray tail that matches its body.

The following is a list of the skills a cat learns over the course of its life: baby - sit, junior - lie down, pre-teen - bounce, teen - roll over, post-teen - backflip, full grown - dance.

The Snow Cat and Pink Cat are two different varieties of the animal. The Ginger Cat is an additional version and is a little chubbier than the standard variant, and has an orange coat with light brown stripes.

3) Chicken in Roblox Adopt me!

On November 22, 2019, the Farm Egg and the chicken were added to Adopt Me! as restricted to common pets. Players can only acquire the animal through trading with other gamers or by hatching any leftover Farm Eggs as they are no longer available. The Farm Egg has a 20% chance of spawning a common pet.

The chicken has a red wattle, a white tail, and a white body. In addition, it has yellow feet, claws, and white feet. Its beak, comb, and eyes are all red, and the rest of its body is yellow. The tail, feet, wattle, comb, and beak of a Neon Chicken flash red.

4) Tasmanian Tiger in Roblox Adopt me!

The very first pet tiger in Adopt Me! was a Tasmanian Tiger. It was added to the title on October 10, 2020, as a restricted common pet. The Fossil Isle Excavation Event, which began on October 2, 2020, confirmed its release. It can only be acquired going forward by trading or hatching any lingering Fossil Eggs because it is currently unavailable.

A brown-orange tiger with a pale beige underbelly and underchin is the hallmark of the Tasmanian Tiger. It has two tiny brown triangles next to its beady black eyes and dark brown stripes running down its back. The animal has triangular, orange ears with brown insides. The pet's face is pointy and fox-shaped, and resembles both the dingo and the arctic fox.

5) Mouse in Roblox Adopt me!

A mouse is a typical pet that was made available in Adopt Me! on July 21, 2022. It can be obtained by players from a Pet Egg or a Cracked Egg. Furthermore, trading is another method of obtaining it.

Small and gray in color, the mouse bears a white patch on its snout. It has pink inner ears, a pink tail, and paws. It has beady black eyes and a little tuft of hair on its forehead.

On its nose, feet, and core of its ears, the Neon Mouse shines blue. The Mega Neon Mouse shines in the same regions as Neon Mouse, but the areas alternate between rainbow colors.

