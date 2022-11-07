Dogecoin Mining Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free coins, money, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon is a game that simulates the actual process of mining the cryptocurrency. Players will be allotted a piece of land where they'll need to build their mining empire. They can also redeem free codes to earn extra money, premium coins, and more to get a head start in the game.

Since the title offers little in the way of violence, players of all ages can play it. This has enabled the game to be visited 23.6 million times by gamers. Moreover, it has also received 98K likes since its inception on March 20, 2021. To help Dogecoin Mining Tycoon's massive playerbase get some exciting rewards, here are the active codes for the month of November.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Dogecoin Mining Tycoon

These are the working codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon

Below are the active codes for the Roblox game Dogecoin Mining Tycoon:

20M! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 premium coins

CooLESTCooLEREVER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Coolest Cooler Ever

DOGE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Gumdrops

DOGECOINMININGTYCOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15,000 money

DOGECOINTYCOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25,000 money

FESTIVE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive gumdrops

FREEFAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a desk fan

FROSTY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a large ice-cube cooler

JOINURSAMAJORGAMES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 27,000 money

LIKEDOGECOIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5,000 money

MARCH22 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20 premium coins

MAXIMUMDOGECOIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 money

MOREPETS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20 premium coins

NOVICEMINER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 million money

PRODOGECOINMINER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 million money

UPDATE10 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 premium coins

UPDATE11 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 40 premium coins

Gamers can find some detailed steps on how to redeem these codes in the last section of the article. They can also follow the developers of the title on Twitter and join their Discord, as well as the official Roblox group, to get more codes and the latest updates.

Expired codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon

Although the developers did not mention the expiry dates for these codes, they have stopped working. Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

10MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 premium coins

ATLANTIS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

MONEY2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

OCEAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

UPDATE4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

UPDATE5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15 premium coins

UPDATE6! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20 premium coins

UPDATE7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20 premium coins

UPDATE8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

WINTER21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free premium coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Dogecoin Mining Tycoon

Gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Dogecoin Mining Tycoon:

Start the game.

Now, click on the blue cog icon, and a pop-up window will appear.

Enter an active code in the text box that says "Enter code...."

Then, you can finally hit the Redeem button to complete the process and receive the rewards.

Should Roblox gamers want, they can copy-paste active codes into the text box instead of manually inputting them. This is regarded as a better approach to redeeming codes and also mitigates the scope for error.

