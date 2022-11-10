Pet Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, boosts, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator is all about pets, but the game's creators have added a bit of an adventure to it.

Players have to set off on a journey to fight an evil boss and free the pets of Swarmia. To become powerful and achieve this feat, they can either use Robux or free codes to get in-game cash and other useful items.

Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator has had over 120.4 million visits and 189k likes since its inception. It can be played by all players since there is no age bar.

Players can follow the game creators on their Twitter accounts (@7illuzive,@ManPiddy, and @YactiDesign) for more codes and other updates.

Working/active codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator:

10KTHANKS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost

15KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2x food for 15 minutes

25klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x food boost

35klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3x Rares for 15 minutes

3kfollowers - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x coins boost and 2x food boost

45klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 10x food boost

HUGEUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x food boost and 2x coins boost

ItzVortex - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3,500 coins

MEGAUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x coins boost and 2x food boost

Russo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reward

XBOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an Xbox Controller

Expired codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

Although the developers of Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator did not mention the expiration dates of their codes, some of them have stopped working in the game.

Given below is a list of all the codes that do not work anymore:

gcntv - This code was redeemable in the game for a reward

GamingDan - This code was redeemable in the game for a reward

discordmember - This code was redeemable in the game for a reward

3klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for 2x coins (15 minutes)

15KLIKES - This code was redeemable in the game for 2x food (15 minutes)

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

Players can follow the easy steps below to redeem a code in Pet Swarm Simulator:

Open the Roblox platform on Chrome or launch the Roblox desktop app.

Type the game's name in the search bar and press "Enter."

The first game in the search result is usually what you're looking for. Launch it.

It might take a few minutes for the game to launch. You can avoid this by using the desktop app.

Once you are in the game, look at the right side of the screen. You will find the Codes button. Click on it.

Find the window where you can enter codes.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box on the screen.

Press the "Confirm" button to get the promised rewards.

Players might sometimes encounter an error even if the code entered is correct and active. In this case, they can restart the game to switch the server and try again.

