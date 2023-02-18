Top 5 Roblox Assassin! Exotic weapons

Roblox Assassin! is a fun chase-and-hunt game developed by a verified group called Prisman which is owned by a user with the same name. The title was created and published on March 5, 2016, and since its inception, it has seen 759.8 million players visit the game. Currently, its like count is 875,000 and has recorded a favorite count of 2,602,293.
Players will find many different weapon skins, customization options, and other elements in Assassin!; its weapon ranking system is the most noticeable. Common, Rare, Legendary, and Exotic weapons comprise the tier system. Here is a list of exotic weapons that are easy to find and use.
Best Exotic weapons for players in Roblox Assassin!
Since this is the top tier, weapons cannot be obtained by buying Robux packs or other methods like unboxing, competitions, or by redeeming codes. They can only be bought by trading, crafting, or buying a VIP Roblox Gamepass.
1) Shadow in Roblox Assassin!
This resembles a Shinto or a type of Chinese sword, which was later developed into a Japanese Katana. It is a very stylish all-black weapon that is very lightweight, helps maintain a player's agility, and it can be obtained by trading with other players.
2) Flower Killer in Roblox Assassin!
Although this sword has a slightly thick forte, middle, and tip, it looks like a fencing saber since it has a knuckle bow or a bell guard in its grip. This grip mechanism helps with the best movements and easy dodges. It can be obtained by trading with other players.
3) Corrupted Axe in Roblox Assassin!
Not only is this weapon very unique looking, but it is also a powerful weapon. It resembles a double-sided Viking battle axe with pink eye in the center. This is ideal not only for slicing enemies but also for smashing them from both sides. It can be obtained by trading with other players.
4) Misfortune in Roblox Assassin!
Resembling a knightly sword or an arming sword is a one-handed sword that can be used with a shield. Hence, this weapon allows for both offense and defense. It is overall a light, versatile weapon used for cutting and thrusting. It can be obtained by crafting it in the game.
5) Candy Blade in Roblox Assassin!
It is a different weapon, it's not ideal for fighting, but it will definitely catch everyone's attention. It is a giant white and red candy cane with a big bow tie, a great accessory. Players can try to use it to crush opponents, but winning will be a little tricky. It can be obtained by trading with other players.
Other exotic weapons in Roblox Assassin!
Below is a list of all the exotic weapons that players can obtain and use as per their fighting style:
- 2019 Blade
- Abyssal Mace
- Abyssal Spine
- Ancient Steel
- Archangels
- Azure
- Bandit
- Bat Scythe
- Birthday Blade
- Blizzard
- Bloom
- Bone Axe
- Bone Scythe
- Chaos Axe
- Crescendo
- Crypto
- Crystal Blade
- Cupid
- Cutlass
- Dark Blade
- Dark Claw
- Dark Crystal Blade
- Dawnstar
- Defender
- Doombringer
- Dragon Breath
- Earthern Blade
- Egg Claymore
- Eggbeater
- Electro Saw
- Electron
- Elegant Blade
- Emerald Knight
- Epic Blue
- Faerie
- Fairy Axe
- Faun
- Flame Mace
- Flamebrand
- Frost Dragon
- Fury
- Gem
- Gilded
- Golden Eagle
- Hallow's Axe
- Heartbreaker
- Holiday Blade
- Holiday Saber
- Hunter
- Ice Dagger
- Ice Lord
- Ice Slasher
- Jolly Blade
- Krampus
- Lava Blade
- Leaf Dagger
- Lord Sinister
- Lucky Axe
- Lucky Blade
- Magma Lord
- Molten Core
- Neptune
- Neutron
- Nightmare
- Ocean Blade
- Orinthian Axe
- Paladin
- Phantom
- Pharaoh
- Possessed Axe
- Pot o' Gold
- Proton
- Pumpkin King
- Reaper Axe
- Royal Egg
- Ruby
- Sapphire
- Shamrock
- Skeleton King
- Sky Lord
- Slayer
- Soul
- Spark
- Spring Saber
- Starlight
- Steampunk
- Striker
- Synergy
- Techno
- Undead Lord
- Unicorn
- Vampire
More weapons can be found in events and competitions. Players should follow the developer's Twitter account for the latest game updates.