Top 5 Roblox Assassin! Exotic weapons

Roblox Assassin! is a fun chase-and-hunt game developed by a verified group called Prisman which is owned by a user with the same name. The title was created and published on March 5, 2016, and since its inception, it has seen 759.8 million players visit the game. Currently, its like count is 875,000 and has recorded a favorite count of 2,602,293.

Players will find many different weapon skins, customization options, and other elements in Assassin!; its weapon ranking system is the most noticeable. Common, Rare, Legendary, and Exotic weapons comprise the tier system. Here is a list of exotic weapons that are easy to find and use.

Best Exotic weapons for players in Roblox Assassin!

Since this is the top tier, weapons cannot be obtained by buying Robux packs or other methods like unboxing, competitions, or by redeeming codes. They can only be bought by trading, crafting, or buying a VIP Roblox Gamepass.

1) Shadow in Roblox Assassin!

This resembles a Shinto or a type of Chinese sword, which was later developed into a Japanese Katana. It is a very stylish all-black weapon that is very lightweight, helps maintain a player's agility, and it can be obtained by trading with other players.

2) Flower Killer in Roblox Assassin!

Although this sword has a slightly thick forte, middle, and tip, it looks like a fencing saber since it has a knuckle bow or a bell guard in its grip. This grip mechanism helps with the best movements and easy dodges. It can be obtained by trading with other players.

3) Corrupted Axe in Roblox Assassin!

Not only is this weapon very unique looking, but it is also a powerful weapon. It resembles a double-sided Viking battle axe with pink eye in the center. This is ideal not only for slicing enemies but also for smashing them from both sides. It can be obtained by trading with other players.

4) Misfortune in Roblox Assassin!

Resembling a knightly sword or an arming sword is a one-handed sword that can be used with a shield. Hence, this weapon allows for both offense and defense. It is overall a light, versatile weapon used for cutting and thrusting. It can be obtained by crafting it in the game.

5) Candy Blade in Roblox Assassin!

It is a different weapon, it's not ideal for fighting, but it will definitely catch everyone's attention. It is a giant white and red candy cane with a big bow tie, a great accessory. Players can try to use it to crush opponents, but winning will be a little tricky. It can be obtained by trading with other players.

Other exotic weapons in Roblox Assassin!

Below is a list of all the exotic weapons that players can obtain and use as per their fighting style:

2019 Blade

Abyssal Mace

Abyssal Spine

Ancient Steel

Archangels

Azure

Bandit

Bat Scythe

Birthday Blade

Blizzard

Bloom

Bone Axe

Bone Scythe

Chaos Axe

Crescendo

Crypto

Crystal Blade

Cupid

Cutlass

Dark Blade

Dark Claw

Dark Crystal Blade

Dawnstar

Defender

Doombringer

Dragon Breath

Earthern Blade

Egg Claymore

Eggbeater

Electro Saw

Electron

Elegant Blade

Emerald Knight

Epic Blue

Epic Blue

Faerie

Fairy Axe

Faun

Flame Mace

Flamebrand

Frost Dragon

Fury

Gem

Gilded

Golden Eagle

Hallow's Axe

Heartbreaker

Holiday Blade

Holiday Saber

Hunter

Ice Dagger

Ice Lord

Ice Slasher

Jolly Blade

Krampus

Lava Blade

Leaf Dagger

Lord Sinister

Lucky Axe

Lucky Blade

Magma Lord

Molten Core

Neptune

Neutron

Nightmare

Ocean Blade

Orinthian Axe

Paladin

Phantom

Pharaoh

Possessed Axe

Pot o' Gold

Proton

Pumpkin King

Reaper Axe

Royal Egg

Ruby

Sapphire

Shamrock

Skeleton King

Sky Lord

Slayer

Soul

Spark

Spring Saber

Starlight

Steampunk

Striker

Synergy

Techno

Undead Lord

Unicorn

Vampire

More weapons can be found in events and competitions. Players should follow the developer's Twitter account for the latest game updates.

