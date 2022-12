Roblox Weapon Masters codes (December 2022)

Roblox Weapon Masters codes are extremely helpful as they can be redeemed for various boosts and a lot of strength (in-game currency). These codes are even more helpful for new players as the beginning may seem slow, but the codes give them a headstart in the game. Eventually, players will be hooked onto the game forever.

Roblox Weapon Masters is a simple game where one has to swing their weapon to accumulate strength. They can use it to buy new exciting weapons that are incredibly fun to play. Also, with better weapons, players can start challenging other players to beat them and climb up the scoreboard. The developers plan to keep the Christmas event a bit longer for players.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

The below list has all working codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

10KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a boost

11KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a boost

12KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x prestige, rebirths, and strength boosts

3dot5million - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a strength boost

4klikes80 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a 15-minute strength boost

5.5klikes100 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a strength boost

6klikes125 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3 hours of Double strength

7500LIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3 hours of 2x strength

grass625 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 hour of auto clicker

jump222 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3 hours of 2x rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 12 hours of auto-clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 12 hours of auto-rebirth

release - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

update7 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a 15-minute strength boost

update8 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive auto clicker

water555 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3 hours of 2x strength

Players should not worry if this is their first time redeeming codes, as detailed steps to redeem the free code will be followed further in the article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

To avoid wasting time, players can check the list below for all the codes that have expired and will no longer work in the game:

1.5klikes20 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

150likes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

1klikes20 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

1mvisits100 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

2klikes40 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

300likes2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

3klikes70 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

cave - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a 15-minute strength boost

halloween2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 hours of auto clicker

hammers - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a 15-minute strength boost

reaper - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a strength boost

sorry1 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 24 hours of auto clicker

sorry2 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 24 hours of auto rebirth

trickortreat2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a rebirth boost

update1 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

update2 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

update3 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

update5 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1,000 strength

update9 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive an auto clicker

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Roblox players can check out these easy steps to redeem the active codes:

The first step is to start the game and stay in the lobby or the summoning area.

Next, press the 'codes' button on the side of the screen.

A pop-up window should appear now.

Enter an active code into the text box.

The final step is to hit 'redeem.'

Players can also type in the Roblox code, but copy-pasting remains the best way to redeem it without any errors.

