5 best skills to get in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is not an easy game, and it takes a lot of effort to level up. However, once players reach a certain level, they will feel that the entire initial grind was worth it.

Obtaining the most powerful skills and powers should be a core part of a player's strategy. Players can take a look at the best powers mentioned in this article and use them as a guide.

Powers allow players to deal more damage and defend themselves from foes. They can obtain powers from bosses and by completing quests.

The powers are divided into six categories and can help with either offense or defense. The categories are strength, durability, chakra, sword, speed, and agility.

Top 5 skills for players to try in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

1) Strength - Kings Outburst

Kings Outburst has players harness their willpower and release it with great force. The skill is followed by a 15-second cooldown period. Players can acquire it after fighting a boss from the One Piece manga called the Beast King. The Beast King can be fought in Dimension 3.

Players must deal a reasonable amount of damage to get the boss drop. The Beast King has five levels, and the battle gets increasingly complex with each level.

2) Durability - Perfect Skeleton

With Perfect Skeleton, players can become creatures of devastation by filling their entire bodies with a lot of chakra. It is beneficial since it provides a threefold increase to sword slash damage while reducing damage received by 45%. The cooldown period is five seconds. To access this power, players must complete the Perfect Skeleton quest.

This is Hermit's sixth quest assignment. To complete this mission, players must have 15,000 units of chakra, durability, and sword. Players will receive 500M Yen and the Perfect Skeleton power after completing this task in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.

3) Chakra - Tailed Monster Bomb

Using the Tailed Monster Bomb, players can conjure a fist to toss an energy orb that explodes upon contact, dealing AoE (area of effect) damage. The skill has a seven-second cooldown period. To obtain this power, players must triumph against a boss from the Naruto series called the Demon Fox.

The Demon Fox can be fought in Dimension 1. This is the realm that players enter when they first start the game. The boss' health will increase as more players enter the fight, but the damage it deals will never change.

4) Sword - Dragon's Wrath

Dragon's Wrath allows players to create a potent charge strike that slices through several foes at once. This is followed by a 25-second cooldown period.

To obtain this power, players must complete the Brave Sword quest, which is the 17th task given by Boom. Compared to earlier quests, this one is far more difficult. After completing the previous one (Super Human), the player will immediately begin this quest. To complete this mission, players must have 1M Strength, Durability, and Sword skills.

After completing this quest, players will earn Dragon's Wrath, 1000 Yen, and a Brave Sword.

5) Agility - Flame Flight

With Flame Flight, players will be able to generate fire under their hands, allowing for faster flight. Since it's a stationary power, it has no cooldown period.

Players need to complete the Flame Flight quest to earn this power in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. It is Boom's fourteenth quest assignment. Players will immediately begin this quest after completing the Fire Fist.

To complete this quest, they must have 50K agility and chakra. They will receive the Flame Flight skill and an extra 750 Yen after completing this task.

Note: The Speed category only has one power, so the list has the top powers from the other five categories.

Who are the bosses in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Bosses are bigger and more powerful enemies that players need to defeat if they want to move on to the next level in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. The game has four types of bosses: Dimension Bosses, Hourly Bosses, Special Bosses, and Dungeon Bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses under each type:

Dimension Bosses - Demon Fox, Broly, Beast King, Masked Villain, Beast Monke, and Demon

Demon Fox, Broly, Beast King, Masked Villain, Beast Monke, and Demon Hourly Bosses - Dark Demon and Warhammer Titan

- Dark Demon and Warhammer Titan Special Bosses - Inferno, Nicholas The Renegade, Carrot, Akaza, and Rimumu

Inferno, Nicholas The Renegade, Carrot, Akaza, and Rimumu Dungeon Bosses - Glem Eyes and Overlord

What is a quest in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Players can pick up tasks at various points throughout the Roblox game. These are objectives that they must complete in order to advance in various skills related to each stat. Players complete quests to level up and gain access to abilities, blades, Yen, auras, blade skins, and chikara shards.

NPCs are dispersed across the map and can be approached for quests. There are ten quest NPCs in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator: Boom, Sword master, Giovanni, Ghoul, Hermit, Tanjiron, Deko, Armino, Doh, and Orochi.

In exchange for using the Fighting Pass, players are given daily quests that grant them Yen and XP. Training, boss battles, dragon orbs, clicks, tournaments, and player elimination are all part of the daily quests.

