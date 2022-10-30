Sword Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (November 2022)

Roblox Sword Simulator is a fun sword-fighting game created by Tachyon Games, a verified developer on the platform. In this title, players are spawned with a wooden stick and have to make their way up the leaderboard by collecting the best swords. The beginning can be a bit boring as gamers have to defeat a bunch of dummies.

To get a head start in the game, players can use free codes that will make the initial stages a bit more entertaining and easier, with better weapons and upgrades.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Here are the only two active codes in Sword SImulator:

DUNGEONS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Gold and luck boost

HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

Expired codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

These expired codes do not work in Sword Simulator anymore:

UPDATE13 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE12 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

CALAMITY BLADE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE15 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE11 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

Zued's upbringing - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x coins boost

40MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

45MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE5 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

35M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

HALLOWEENHYPE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

40M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE7 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE9 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a boost

UPDATE14 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

RESETCOOLDOWN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

UPDATE10 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE8 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE6 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

30M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

25M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

20M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

UPDATE3 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

35MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x luck boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Roblox players can follow these simple instructions to redeem the aforementioned active codes in Sword Simulator:

Start the Roblox game and wait for the character to be spawned.

Once you are in the game, click the Shop button.

Find the Codes section.

Copy and paste an active code.

Hit Redeem.

The rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

Sword Simulator was launched on June 30, 2021, and is updated regularly. The title is extremely popular on Roblox and has received 51.1 million visits and 134 thousand likes so far.

Poll : 0 votes