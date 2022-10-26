One Piece: Millennium 3 codes in Roblox (October 2022)

There are thousands of Roblox games inspired by the renowned anime series One Piece. Released by Thebossinnicaragua on October 16, 2020, Millennium 3 has 14.2 million visits and over 58k likes.

Players in the game have to keep fighting to grow and become powerful pirates or marines. Normally, after many attempts, one earns some in-game cash to purchase weapons and upgrades. However, they can use free codes to get extra amounts.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3

Active codes in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3

Here is the active code in the game:

JoinRobloxGroup! - Redeeming this code will give players six million Beli

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

TY4200k! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Reset.

EasterEasterHoHo! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Point Reset.

Update2! - Redeeming this code will give players four million Beli.

MkitRain! - Redeeming this code will give players seven million Beli.

11mVisits! - Redeeming this code will give players Stat Point Reset.

bossisepic! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Point Reset.

3milVisits! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Point Reset.

FridayTime! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

SpookyReset! - Redeeming this code will give players a State Reset.

Bossisbickboi! - Redeeming this code will give players nine million Beli.

Roadto10k! - Redeeming this code will give players 12 million Beli.

BeenaWhile! - Redeeming this code will give players five million Beli.

Sub2tyjayandminh! - Redeeming this code will give players 3.5 million Beli.

JoinOurDscordSerVr! - Redeeming this code will give players nine million Beli.

EasterTime! - Redeeming this code will give players two million Beli.

Wowcode! - Redeeming this code will give players 14 million Beli.

MRsoonhype! - Redeeming this code will give players 11 million Beli.

M:Rsoon! - Redeeming this code will give players Stat Reset.

2freespins! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

JoinGroupForReward! - Redeeming this code will give players nine million Beli.

Re0pen! - Redeeming this code will give players 2x Experience.

LikeTheGame! - Redeeming this code will give players five million Beli.

JoinOurDscrd! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

HalloweenCode! - Redeeming this code will give players 12 million Beli.

45kLikes! - Redeeming this code will give players 14 million Beli.

LikeGameForCodes! - Redeeming this code will give players 14.9 million Beli.

KioaG! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

100kMems! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Point Reset.

SORRY - Redeeming this code will give players 100,000 Beli (New).

BossisCool! - Redeeming this code will give players a Stat Point Reset.

LongTimeCode! - Redeeming this code will give players 14 million Beli.

50klikes! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

100kmembers! - Redeeming this code will give players 13 million Beli.

12mvisits! - Redeeming this code will give players 10 million Beli.

BossIsCool! - Redeeming this code will give players 9.9 million Beli.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the platform.

Find and start the game.

After loading, stay in the game's lobby.

Click on the Twitter button on the side.

Copy and paste the active code.

Hit Check code to complete the process.

Players must rely on copy-pasting the code to avoid making any mistakes.

