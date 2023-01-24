Roblox Sword Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Sword Simulator is a game where one's weapon is the main hero and not any fancy anime character. Players start with a humble wooden stick, and with time and training, they get to wield the world's most powerful weapon.

Free codes are published by the developers and can be redeemed for gold and luck boosts to collect more points. This way, players can easily leave their friends behind and climb high on the scoreboard.

Besides the codes, one can also like the game on the Roblox page or the desktop app to gain an extra free luck boost. For more such rewards and codes, players can follow the developers on their Twitter account, @MaltRBLX.

Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

All active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

DUNGEONS - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Gold and Luck Boost

HALLOWEEN - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE19 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE20 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Luck Boost

UPDATE21 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Luck Boost

worldcup - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 30 minutes of 3x Luck Boost

The detailed steps to redeem the free Roblox code are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below are all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

25M - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

30M - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

35M - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

35MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

40M - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

40MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

45MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

CALAMITY BLADE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

HALLOWEENHYPE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

HALLOWEENPART2 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

RESETCOOLDOWN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards

UPDATE10 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE10 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE11 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE12 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE13 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE14 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE15 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE16 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE17 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE18 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Luck Boost

Zued's upbringing - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a 3x Coins Boost

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Sword Simulator?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once done, select the shop button and scroll down to the codes section.

Enter any active code in the text box and click on the redeem button to complete the process.

If the code does not go through, restart the game and try again.

Poll : 0 votes