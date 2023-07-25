Basketball
“Sick of seeing that conspiracy bullshit”: Bronny James cardiac arrest sparks vaccination debate among fans

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 25, 2023 15:24 GMT
Chipotle Clash Of Champions - Sierra Canyon v Minnehana Academy
Fans react to Bronny James going into cardiac arrest

News surfaced on Tuesday that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest while practicing. Fortunately, thanks to the quick intervention of the medical staff on hand, James was transported to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Immediately, the news sparked debate among fans as to whether or not the young standout had been vaccinated prior to going into cardiac arrest. While some argued that Bronny James must have been vaccinated, others argued that young athletes going into cardiac arrest isn't a new phenomenon.

Fortunately, as is the most important thing, Bronny James remains in stable condition and is expected to make it through the ordeal. According to a report from Shams Charania, LeBron and Savannah James have expressed their deepest thanks to the USC staff for their quick intervention.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
