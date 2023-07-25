“Sick of seeing that conspiracy bullshit”: Bronny James cardiac arrest sparks vaccination debate among fans

News surfaced on Tuesday that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest while practicing. Fortunately, thanks to the quick intervention of the medical staff on hand, James was transported to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Immediately, the news sparked debate among fans as to whether or not the young standout had been vaccinated prior to going into cardiac arrest. While some argued that Bronny James must have been vaccinated, others argued that young athletes going into cardiac arrest isn't a new phenomenon.

Fortunately, as is the most important thing, Bronny James remains in stable condition and is expected to make it through the ordeal. According to a report from Shams Charania, LeBron and Savannah James have expressed their deepest thanks to the USC staff for their quick intervention.

A James family statement said Bronny is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU Bronny James was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a USC workout MondayA James family statement said Bronny is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU pic.twitter.com/syOkNvgO7C

Flip💪🏾 @Flip_3xx If you’re using the vaccine shit to blame what happened to bronny James I’m blocking you. Sick of seeing that conspiracy bullshit

ExTraxDeaf @ExTraxDeaf33 @BleacherReport Here come all the anti-vax in replies

Shady @ShadyMikeGaming @BleacherReport Comments already tripping. This why you hate the internet sometimes people run straight to the comments to push their clown agendas.



Pray for his health and well being. That’s all that needs to be said.

Mia @miasorety @BleacherReport Viruses can cause myocarditis, will be hard to determine if this is from the vaccination or Covid-19.

Fro 🐊 @FroTrades What is causing this @BleacherReport So many healthy young athletes having cardiac events latelyWhat is causing this

🦁👑💯 @LyonGives @BleacherReport Damn, wishing him a healthy and speedy recovery

Selling MT/badge grinder/myteam grinder @mtplug_grinder Bronny James has a cardiac arrest and people are blaming the vaccine…unreal dude

Matthew Allen @Dannygreen_1fan @mtplug_grinder Tbf a lot of young athletes this keeps happening to, don’t think it’s the vaccine maybe they are just pushing themselves too much

Him. @Itshyperj_ @mtplug_grinder y’all realize they didn’t post this stuff until the vaccines.. it’s been happening forever but the media sees it as a way to separate so they post every single time it happens .. open y’all’s eyes

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

