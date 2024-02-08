"That's got to be illegal" - Mizkif shocked as Wake Wilder claims Gold's Gym committed "act of aggression" against Iron Forge Gym

During a livestream on January 8, 2024, Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" was notified about Gold's Gym's alleged antics. According to one of his associates, Twitch content creator Russel discovered that Gold's Gym's name appeared on Uber while searching for Iron Forge Gym. Providing more details about the matter, Russel said:

"No, Russel found this out. Dude, they have made a true, like, I'm talking, like... they have gone on an information - this is an information war now. And they are muddying the waters. They did the first assault. Look at what happens when you search Iron Forge Gym on Uber."

Mizkif responded:

"Gold's Gym pops up when you search our gym?"

Hearing this, Twitch streamer Wake Wilder remarked that Gold's Gym allegedly committed an "act of aggression":

"In parenthesis, Iron Forge Gym. They augmented the listing, dude. This is an act of aggression."

Expressing his surprise at the situation, Mizkif exclaimed:

"What?! That's got to be illegal. That's got to be illegal! There's no way that's not illegal."

Twitch streamer Wake Wilder shows what happens when searching Iron Forge Gym on Uber (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

"I almost kind of want to just go up there and be like, 'This is carnage!'" - Mizkif responds to Gold's Gym's alleged shenanigans after Iron Forge Gym's opening

After learning what appears when searching for Iron Forge Gym on Uber, Mizkif claimed that the competing Gold's Gym began operating 24/7 after his establishment opened. He said:

"Do you want to start a war with these guys? (The streamer's associate says, 'Do we want to stick the Mizkids on them?') I almost kind of want to just go up there and be like, 'This is carnage!' You know, this is also the same Gold's Gym that is now 24 hours all of a sudden? They literally went 24 hours in six days, once they found out we are 24 hours."

Wake Wilder responded to this by exclaiming:

"It's so on, boys!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder later stated that the Gold's Gym was "scared" of the Iron Forge Gym. He elaborated:

"You've got f**king balls, Gold's Gym. You know that? Yeah, the thing about that, though, we made a Gold's Gym go 24 hours in two weeks. They're scared. They're f**king, as they should be, they're scared. Yeah! We made a Gold's Gym go 24/7 in two weeks, chat."

Timestamp: 03:03:10

A few moments later, Mizkif gave Gold's Gym the benefit of the doubt, stating that it was "not worth assuming" that they were responsible for what was happening on Uber when people searched for Iron Forge Gym. He said:

"It's not worth assuming. Trust me. I don't want, like... people to be f**king going crazy, we don't know. I have some of my viewers that are pain in the a*s. You don't think some of them will be like... it wouldn't surprise me. That's why I don't want to assume Gold's did this because they probably - I'm going to assume there's no way they did."

Mizkif added:

"I don't want to assume because we don't know. Now, do I know that they went 24-hour because we did? Absolutely! But, do I think they changed that and did that? That's some childhood s**t. That's, like, eighth-grade s**t."

The 28-year-old Twitch streamer also gave a plan of action, saying:

"Should they be afraid? No. Because it's a meme gym. That's all I had to say. I think what we do, the first thing we do - get an account on map quest, make sure we fix it because I bet you it's just... we can get this fixed. And, if it's a problem again, or we find out that - yes, an owner of the gym did do it, then we go and be like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' But I highly doubt it. I bet you it's a viewer."

