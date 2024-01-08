"We decided to go with the name Iron Forge Gym" - Mizkif and Knut officially reveal their gym in Austin, Texas

After months of meticulous planning and construction, Twitch streamers Matthew "Mizkif" and Knut seem to be on the verge of completing their gym in Austin, Texas. For those unaware, the duo has been eagerly working towards establishing their fitness facility in the city ever since the highly successful Camp Knut event was held in 2022.

Matthew posted an 18-minute-long video documenting the details and floor planning of the huge establishment. Towards the end of the video, the streamer also revealed the name of their gym:

"We decided to go with the name Iron Forge Gym."

"My dream is finally coming true" - Mizkif close to completing his dream project with Knut

In July 2022, Knut, a Norwegian Twitch streamer and strongman, took the initiative to organize Camp Knut, a 30-day training camp in Austin. This camp brought together some of the most prominent figures in the streaming community, including Mizkif, Tim "EsfandTV," and Tectone.

The event achieved remarkable success, prompting Mizkif to express his interest in partnering with Knut to establish their gym. Their shared dream seems to be coming to fruition, as they are on the verge of launching this joint venture.

Matthew took to his X account to express his elation, stating that he and Knut are set to launch their dream project to the public very soon. He posted this:

"I BOUGHT A GYM!! After 2 years and my dream is finally coming true of us opening our own gym in Texas!"

Streamer duo set to launch their gym (Image via X/REALMizkif)

From the video alone, it was evident that the facility was expansive. While the equipment is still pending installation, the streamer provided a comprehensive tour of the space. This included sections like a smoothie place, a lounge area, and even a dedicated live-streaming room.

Here are a few snapshots from their gym:

A rest Area/Lounge will be present in the gym (Image via YouTube/Mizkif)

The main floor which will include all types of equipment (Image via YouTube)

Training room, which will include weights (Image via YouTube)

Regarding the opening date, Matthew and Knut disclosed that they aim to officially open the establishment on January 15, just about a week from writing this.

Once opened, the duo will likely livestream from this location and produce gym-related content. Whether other content creators will also be involved remains to be seen.