"It's going to be pretty f**king sick" - Mizkif gives a sneak-peak of his and Knut's "huge" gym in Texas

Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" recently went live on his stream to offer viewers an exclusive preview of his upcoming collaborative project with fellow streamer and bodybuilder Knut. The latter had previously expressed his desire to establish a gym in the Austin area, and now, it appears their vision is on the verge of becoming a reality.

While the gym is still a work in progress, Matthew shared snaps of the location, revealing a spacious plot with ample potential. He said:

"It's going to be pretty f**king sick."

"Me and Knut are going to do construction streams" - Mizkif gives updates on upcoming project

Knut and Mizkif emerged as prominent figures during their previous collaboration in a gym. The Camp Knut event swiftly became one of the most-watched streaming events last year, featuring participation from various streamers, including Tim "EsfandTV," Lacari, and Eric "Erobb221."

It seems Knut is gearing up to lead another event as he and Mizkif join forces for their collaborative initiative to establish a gym. Speaking about the project, the latter said:

"It's gonna be pretty f**king sick. It's huge. Look how big this is. We got work to do, construction, me and Knut are going to do construction streams, me and Knut are gonna do streams promoting it. We're gonna do everything."

He also added that he might involve potential members of his chat in the project:

"We are not gonna hire anyone from chat. I'm sorry. Maybe we will. I don't f**king know. We'll figure it out. It's gonna be pretty exciting."

The gym is set to be open to the public, and the streamer hinted that prospective gym members who are subscribed to either of the two creators involved in the project might have their first month's fee waived.

What did the fans say?

The clip of Mizkif discussing his upcoming project with Knut was quickly shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

At the time of writing, the exact opening dates for the gym remain unclear. However, given the virtually empty state of the gym, there is a significant amount of work to be done, such as installing equipment and other facilities.