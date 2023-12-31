"No one will care until someone innocent gets killed" - Twitch streamer Knut under fire for reading chat while driving

Popular Twitch streamer Knut has gone viral on social media after his recent antics were posted on Reddit. In a 28-second clip, the Norwegian bodybuilder was seen driving a car while interacting with his live audience in the Twitch chat. Redditor u/klaibson accused the Amazon-owned platform of "always turning a blind eye" toward streamers who engage in distracted driving.

They wrote:

"Why does Twitch always turn a blind eye to distracted driving?"

With over 336 netizens weighing in on the situation, Redditor u/Puzzleheaded_Pain_24 remarked:

"No one will care until someone innocent gets killed from an influencer reading chat while driving."

xQc gives his take on Twitch streamer Knut's decision to interact with chat while driving

Redditor u/Puzzleheaded_Pain_24's comment on the Twitch streamer's antics (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" reacted to Knut's viral clip earlier today (December 31, 2023). After watching the video, the French-Canadian personality recalled a time when he nearly got into an accident because his driver was driving in the same manner as the Twitch streamer.

xQc elaborated:

"Chat, I had a friend (and) one time when I went to a LAN tournament way back when in Quebec City, and our driver did that. Okay? And, chat, I'm not f**king. Guys, I swear. Guys... I nudged him and he paid attention, and he went back."

Timestamp: 00:12:55

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"Chat, you know there's like a main road (and) then there's a side, right? where people stop or whatever? The guy had one wheel in the grass, brother! Brother, he had one wheel in the f**king grass! Guys, I've never seen that in my life, ever! It's insane, dude!"

"Knut, especially, can't do anything on his stream without looking at his phone" - Fans react to the Twitch streamer's viral clip

As mentioned, hundreds of community members have shared their thoughts on Knut reading chat while driving on the livestream. According to one viewer, the Amazon-owned platform has "consistently" punished content creators who have previously driven while distracted:

Redditor u/Rowleng suggested that the Twitch streamer be more cautious while driving:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/puddlypenguin shared their thoughts by commenting:

"I've noticed that Knut, especially, can't do anything on his stream without looking at his phone/chat. Literally, every single IRL he does he's staring at his phone even when talking to people at a restaurant or getting his haircut earlier today, lmao. I enjoy some of his content but it's so annoying to watch him talk to chat and have his TTS (text-to-speech) blaring in public while ignoring someone talking to him in person."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Knut isn't the only Twitch streamer who has landed in hot water for distracted driving. On October 14, 2023, One True King (OTK) member Emily "ExtraEmily" was suspended from the platform after she was seen using her phone while driving.