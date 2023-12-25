"It's literally the best car in its class" - xQc discusses his plan to buy a fully customized Porsche 911 GT3 RS

During a livestream on December 24, 2023, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" discussed his plans to buy the highly coveted Porsche 911 GT3 RS. While interacting with his audience, the French-Canadian personality disclosed that the supercar could be delivered in 100 days. He went on to say that the vehicle could be fully customized with premium color options and selection to his liking.

Claiming that he "could get it if he wanted," xQc said:

"It's literally the best car in its class. Literally the best car out there. But, I don't know. F**k, man! It's really f**king nice!"

"It's just not another car - it's the car!" - xQc on potentially buying a Porsche 911 GT3 RS

xQc was about to end his livestream on December 24, 2023, when his attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who brought up the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The 27-year-old detailed a conversation he had with a person who agreed to sell him the German supercar.

He said:

"What's funny dude - it's funny that someone in chat said GT3 RS because the guy that has it... and, he doesn't want it, so he's going to give me if I want it. Right? He DM'd me yesterday and the car is 100 days away from delivery. And I have another 20 days if I want to customize all of it. And, he also has all the premium colors (and) choices on it. So, I could get it if I wanted it. It'd be fully customized to what I want it in 100 days."

A few moments later, the former Overwatch pro noticed fans saying he was going to buy yet another car. His response was:

"You're saying this is just another car, I get it. 'It's just another car'... bro, that car is not just another car - it's the car! 'What car?' It's the Porsche GT3 RS, it's pretty f**king dank! It's absolutely dank! It's not what Soda(poppin) has. F**k!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling, with numerous fans sharing their thoughts on Felix talking about potentially buying the supercar. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

According to YouTube user @cocutou, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a "super hard car to get" for the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price). Another fan suggested that the Porsche 911 Turbo S would be a better fit for xQc.