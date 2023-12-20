"Why do my DMs get exposed?" - xQc reacts to Dream "leaking" private messages in his video The Truth

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has reacted to Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" seemingly "leaking" his private messages in his recent video titled, The Truth. For those unaware, Dream released a 90-minute video in which he addressed several controversies, including the grooming allegations, the "Dream Did What?" drama, and the Minecraft speedrunning cheating scandal, among others.

At the 01:17-hour mark of the video, the 24-year-old "leaked" private conversations with xQc and Imane "Pokimane." In one of the screenshots, an individual named "Felix" could be seen writing:

"Yo. Can't stop thinking about you, dude. Like, it's bad. I know you don't want me to bring up Lil Nas X party again. But, I need to be your gag-daddy. Check Snap."

The Florida native eventually revealed that the interactions were fabricated, as he created the direct messages using "free programs." He elaborated:

"I made all those pieces of evidence in 10 minutes, with only free programs. What's stopping anyone from going and making a fresh account, faking evidence, and accusing a person they hate of something vile? Be careful what you believe and ask questions. Believing real victims is important. But, not believing fake victims is very important to real victims, too."

During a livestream on December 20, 2023, xQc came across the fake private DMs on his official subreddit and made a lighthearted remark, saying:

"Guys, why do my DMs get exposed? I don't get it. Guys, how many times in a row now? How many times in a row can we do this, chat? Guys, is this a common thing that people think they can just leak my DMs? It just keeps happening or what?"

"Forsen is crying right now" - Fans react to Dream "leaking" private conversation with xQc

Timestamp: 01:17:45

xQc's reaction to Dream "leaking" the fake private conversations has generated significant traction in the YouTube comments section. One viewer called the situation "unreal":

Another community member joked that the French-Canadian personality shouldn't DM "anyone":

YouTube user @draygoer1579's comment attracted hundreds of likes. They wrote:

"Forsen is crying right now."

Here are some more fan reactions:

