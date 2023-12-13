"I cannot imagine going outside wearing streamer merch" - xQc revealing his $76 branded hoodie leaves fans divided

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has officially announced the launch of his apparel brand - Félix Lengyel. During a broadcast on December 12, 2023, the French-Canadian personality revealed pricing for the streamer-branded hoodie, which will cost $76. Meanwhile, the shirt will be available for purchase for $38.

xQc elaborated:

"I'm actually happy about it. Guys, it's a good thing. So, initially, chat - the sample I chose for materials and s**t and the overall product... the product, not inspired by, it's kind of complicated. But, the value that I bought the shirts for is about $150. But, the price that it'll cost is $38 for shirts, $76 for hoodie."

The reception to the content creator's upcoming clothing has been quite positive. However, the announcement has left some netizens divided, with YouTube user @izJordyGaming commenting:

"Regardless if the prices are good or not, I cannot imagine going outside wearing streamer merch."

"It really doesn't get better than that" - xQc discusses the pricing structure of his branded hoodie and shirt, fans react

YouTube user @izJordyGaming's aforementioned comment (Image via YouTube)

xQc was about two hours into his Twitch broadcast when he officially announced the pricing of his hoodie and shirt. Claiming that the cost was "as good as it got," he said:

"So, it's like, guys - it's about as good as it gets for quality product clothing-wise. It doesn't really get better than that. Sorry. Guys, you can say I'm overselling it... once you get it, you'll be able to know. And, I'm sure people can wait until other people can get their s**t and reviews on it... to kind of cap it out."

Timestamp: 01:53:25

The former Overwatch pro asserted that the quality of his streamer merch was "really, really good":

"But, I'm telling you first-hand, though, it's really, really good quality. Oh, I can probably get it from upstairs, if you want."

Over 180 community members have shared their thoughts on the xQc-branded clothing line, with user @thg_o7 noting that the price was comparable to the current market for "average street wear":

YouTube user @thg_o7's comment (Image via YouTube)

Meanwhile, another netizen stated that a price tag of $38 for a shirt was "absolutely crazy":

YouTube user @imgreen2563's comment (Image via YouTube)

According to one fan, the streamer was incurring losses on the merchandise:

YouTube user @RB-zw6ym's comment (Image via YouTube)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Some more fan reactions (Image via YouTube)

The first batch of xQc's official apparel will drop on Friday, December 15, 2023. Readers can access the streamer's official website by clicking here.