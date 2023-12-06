"Judge found no evidence in this case" - xQc reveals the outcome of his heated court battle with Adept

During a livestream on December 6, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" discussed his heated court battle with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" and revealed the outcome. While watching TikTok videos, xQc stated that his year-long dispute with Adept was a "disaster" with a "lot to unpack." He then clarified speculations surrounding the feud by disclosing that he filed a "motion for summary judgment for no evidence."

The French-Canadian personality elaborated:

"Just to be clear because people were kind of speculating, which is fine. But, I mean, it's public filings. It will be there in public. But, basically, it didn't go to trial. It didn't go to settlement. What happened is that - we filed something called a motion for summary judgment for no evidence. Which means that - they're asking the court to find a conclusion, earlier than going to trial, based on the fact that there is no evidence of anything and the whole thing has no basis, and shouldn't go forward."

xQc stated that the motion was granted after the judge found "no evidence" to support Adept's claims:

"The motion for that was granted after it had been three months. So then, we filed it. The judge found no evidence in this case. And, yeah, there's something called a summary judgment. No evidence summary judgment motion, and it was granted yesterday. So, that's the end of that. That's it."

"I guess greed can be a destructive trait to oneself" - Fans react to xQc revealing the outcome of his court battle with Adept

Timestamp: 01:26:20

xQc's clip quickly became a trending submission on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With numerous netizens commenting on the former Overwatch pro's revelation, Redditor u/Anti-Lucky wondered how much Adept ended up paying throughout the dispute in legal fees:

According to u/BookerPhil, xQc handled the situation with "maturity":

Meanwhile, another community member pondered whether Adept was able to claim the streamer's McLaren 720S Spider in the aftermath of the court case:

Redditor u/Memo_J's comments garnered a lot of upvotes. They wrote:

"I guess greed can be a destructive trait to oneself, it wasn't enough the hundreds of thousands of dollars she got while she was with him, hundreds of thousands of dollars she got from his credit card while all of this was happening not until too long ago. The fact that she has stakes in three cars and god knows what else, after all that she refused a settlement proposal that was probably going to set her up for life just to get more... and in the end, she got "summary judgment," the irony."

xQc and Adept's relationship began to fray in late 2022 when the former opened up about a dispute in his family. Things took a turn for the worse earlier this year (on January 8, 2023) when Adept accused Felix of "violating court orders."

