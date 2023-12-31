"Bobby's a great villain" - Asmongold gives his take on Blizzard employees lambasting Bobby Kotick following his exit

During a livestream on December 30, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" discussed what Blizzard Entertainment employees publicly said about former CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick. While reviewing posts on his official subreddit, Asmongold stumbled upon senior World of Warcraft game designer @ScarizardPlays' recent post about Kotick.

They wrote:

"Eat s**t, Bobby Kotick, you pathetic ghoul. Waste the millions you didn't earn from people whose talent and light you will never understand."

The Texan burst out laughing after reading this. However, he believed that the 60-year-old's departure from Activision-Blizzard will have little impact on players and consumers. Referring to Bobby Kotick as a "great villain," the Twitch star said:

"Point is, yeah, a lot of people are very happy that Bobby Kotick is gone. In my opinion, by the way, I don't think that Bobby Kotick leaving is going to have any impact on us, as players. I just don't really think so."

Asmongold continued:

"I think they're going to do the exact same stuff. I don't think that it's going to be a big deal, it's not going to change. Right? Like, Bobby's a great villain. Right? And, everybody gets mad about Bobby."

Asmongold explains why he believes things wouldn't change following Bobby Kotick's departure from Activision-Blizzard

Asmongold was about two hours into his recent livestream when he came across the aforementioned tweet from World of Warcraft designer @ScarizardPlays. After claiming that Bobby Kotick's departure from Activision-Blizzard wouldn't mean much for players, the content creator said:

"The reason why people stopped playing games wasn't because of the s*xual harassment lawsuit. It's because the game sucked. He (Bobby Kotick) was right about that. 'Microsoft will change things now.' Oh, I'm sure. I'll believe it when I see it."

Fans inquired why the One True King (OTK) co-founder believed things wouldn't change for games developed by the Santa Monica-based company. His response was:

"If you ask Bobby Kotick... how many levels are there in the Abattoir of Zir, you know, Diablo 4 game - how many levels are there. Would he know the answer is 25? Would he know the highest item level in Diablo 4? Would he know the new raid that's out in World of Warcraft? Probably not."

Timestamp: 01:52:35

Asmongold then added:

"I think, in a way, like, it is kind of a very weird thing. Because, he has the impact - he has a very, very large impact on everything on, like, the meta-level. But, actually, like, the fundamental product problems - I would assume don't have a lot to do with him. Like, he's not telling the designers of the Lilith fight to make the colors of the fire the same color as the ground. Like, he didn't do that."

Fans react to the streamer's take

At the time of writing, the YouTube comments section featured over 575 reactions. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Fans weigh in on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of Twitch's most popular Just Chatting and MMORPG content creators. He exclusively broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which is currently the sixth most-watched channel on the platform.