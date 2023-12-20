Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is stepping down after a 33-year journey

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard (ABK), recently announced his departure to all employees through a farewell memo. Kotick will soon step down from his position, marking a significant change in the leadership structure following the Microsoft acquisition for $69 billion in October 2023. Kotick assumed the role of CEO of Activision in 1991 after purchasing the majority of shares. Notably, he concludes his tenure after a 33-year-long journey.

This article aims to provide comprehensive details regarding Bobby Kotick's departure, shedding light on the transition in leadership, including insights into who will succeed him and other important prospects for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is set to officially step down from his position on December 29, 2023. Despite significant leadership changes at Xbox following the Microsoft acquisition, Activision Blizzard's leadership structure remained unchanged, with only some executive-level adjustments made.

However, changes are on the way, as several Activision Blizzard executives are set to leave in March 2024.

In a farewell email to his employees, Kotick expressed a range of emotions, conveying gratitude for his 33-year journey and acknowledging the talented people who have dedicatedly contributed to establishing the company as one of the world's most admired ones.

In response to Kotick's impending departure, Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer addressed the matter through a memo announcing organizational changes. Notably, he stated:

"The leadership teams for Activision Publishing, Blizzard, and King will remain in place, with no changes to the structure of how the studios and business units are run."

Who will take Bobby Kotick's place as the next CEO of Activision Blizzard?

Kotick is stepping down from his position, and while Microsoft has not yet decided on a direct replacement, they have incorporated a group of Activision Blizzard executives into their leadership structure.

This includes Mike Ybarra (President, Blizzard Entertainment), Rob Kostich (President, Activision Publishing), Tjodolf Sommestad (President, King), and Thomas Tippl (Vice Chairman, Activision Blizzard), all reporting to Microsoft’s game content and studios president, Matt Booty.