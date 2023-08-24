"I feel like it's a remote Xbox": Phil Spencer talks about Valve Steam Deck and ROG Ally

In a recent interview with IGN at Gamescom 23, Phil Spencer likened the ROG Ally to a remote Xbox, a comparison that has intrigued many gamers. While there's no such thing as a remote Xbox in the literal sense, this metaphor from the head of Xbox opens up a fascinating discussion about the evolution of gaming hardware. With better graphics, a more realistic feel, and the emergence of different form factors like the Steam Deck, the gaming landscape is evolving at a rapid pace.

Spencer's comparison of the ROG Ally to a remote Xbox not only highlights the device's capabilities but also underscores the importance of cross-save support and the seamless transition between platforms. He said:

"I feel like it's a remote Xbox."

Xbox boss feels Valve Steam Deck and ROG Ally are like a remote Xbox

Expand Tweet

The gaming industry has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years. From the early days of pixelated graphics to the immersive 3D environments of today, technology has continually pushed the boundaries of what's possible. Spencer said:

"I feel like it's a remote Xbox for me."

Spencer emphasized the importance of better graphics and a more realistic feel. These elements have always been vital in differentiating gaming experiences, and the ROG Ally seems to have captured this essence. The device's ability to deliver high-quality visuals and tactile feedback brings the console experience to a portable form factor.

Cross-save support: A seamless transition

Expand Tweet

One of the key features that Spencer highlighted was the importance of cross-save support. On this, he added:

"All Dev should support cross-save so all my save games [are there]."

This functionality ensures that players can transition between platforms without losing progress, enhancing the overall gaming experience. It's a feature that resonates with the concept of a remote console, where your games and community are always accessible, regardless of the device you're using.

Phil Spencer's likening of the ROG Ally to a remote console isn't about marketing a product; it's about expressing a personal connection to gaming. He sees advancements in graphics and new form factors not just as technological progress but as tools that enable a more intimate and flexible gaming experience on the go.