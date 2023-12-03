"I was right, they were wrong" - Asmongold explains why he got banned from World of Warcraft

On December 2, 2023, prominent Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" got banned from World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. The incident went viral in the MMORPG community, with fans on the r/classicwow subreddit speculating that the streamer was banned due to having a "vulgar name."

Redditor u/Local_Manufacturer14 shared a screenshot from Zack's recent livestream and wrote:

"Asmongold WoW account suspended for two days due to vulgar name."

The Austin, Texas native eventually got unbanned on the same day and explained the situation. According to the content creator, he was suspended from World of Warcraft because of mass reporting. He elaborated:

"That's why I wasn't mad about it. They said it was a result of mass reports and they unbanned. They unbanned me because I did nothing wrong. I was right, they were wrong. Cry about it, all you f**king want! But, there it is. Wow! Looks like I didn't break the rules after all. The wall just got 10 feet higher."

"I'm just trying to play a game" - Asmongold responds after getting unbanned from World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

After successfully logging into World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who made a lighthearted comment about the "drama." In response, the streamer said:

"'How does the victory taste? How can you cause so much drama?' I don't know! I'm just trying to play a game, man! Like, I don't get it!"

Timestamp: 03:05:20

The One True King (OTK) co-founder also stated that he planned to make a video about the entire situation. He added:

"Yeah, I'll make a video about it and everything. Oh, absolutely! Yeah! Well, let's go ahead and log in. Oh, man, feels good to be able to play the game! Wow! Guys, this is so cool to be able to play World of Warcraft. Damn! That is really crazy. So now, I can just play the game and just do what I want to do. Wow! It's something special, isn't it?"

Fans react to Asmongold getting unbanned from WoW

News of the Twitch streamer getting unbanned from World of Warcraft was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Asmongold is one of Twitch's most popular MMORPG and Just Chatting content creators, and he now broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. He's been playing World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery since its release on November 30, 2023, on the North American Roleplaying-Player versus Player realm - Crusader Strike.