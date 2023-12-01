Asmongold bursts out laughing at World of Warcraft community's request to ban him from the game

On November 30, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" responded to criticisms about him shared by the World of Warcraft community on the launch day of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. During a recent livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-owner decided to play on the RP-PvP (Roleplaying-Player versus Player) server called the "Crusader Strike."

However, the online community was not pleased and took to the game's official forum to request that the content creator be banned from the MMORPG. A player named "Leatherteeth" expressed their displeasure with the Texan and other streamers' decision to play on the RP-PvP realm by writing:

"Ban Asmongold: He, along with other streamers, deliberately rolled on the RP-PvP realm to flood it, lock it out, and prevent the players who want to RP-PvP from playing on the only RP-PvP realm. Blizzard, please open up a second RP-PvP realm. This is absurd, you knew this would happen, and you did nothing to prevent it. The streamers are going to ruin Crusader Strike. Bump this post until another RP-PvP realm is opened up. Blizzard welcomed this failure and welcomed the demise of Crusader Strike. Go!"

The streamer burst out laughing after reading the WoW community's complaints, with some players even claiming that he and other content creators "single-handedly ruined" the multiplayer game's launch.

"We're going to ruin the whole thing" - Asmongold in stitches after reading the WoW community's criticisms about him

Asmongold was three hours into his Twitch broadcast when fans asked him to check out recent posts on the official World of Warcraft subreddit. It was at this point that he discovered the aforementioned "Ban Asmongold" thread by player Leatherteeth.

The content creator's reaction after reading it was:

"'The streamers are going to ruin Crusader Strike.' We're going to ruin the whole thing, guys. We're going to ruin it!"

Timestamp: 03:09:40

The 32-year-old began reading responses posted under the thread, with some comments leaving him in stitches:

"Well, everybody is calling him stupid. Yeah, everybody is calling him stupid. Yeah! 'They single-handedly ruined a launch for the good people of Azeroth' (the streamer bursts out laughing). Oh, f**k, man! You're welcome! Hey, we're doing what we can, right? 'What a f**king idiot.' Yeah, exactly!"

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery launched on November 30, 2023, with a level cap of 25 for the first phase of seasonal content.