"Most unsettling thing I've seen" - Twitch streamer revealing his stalker in Taiwan leaves fans horrified

Twitch streamer Spoachie has gone viral after revealing his stalker in Taiwan. While at a convenience store on November 30, 2023, Spoachie's attention was drawn to an individual off-camera, and he became visibly distressed. After asking his viewers if they wanted to see the identity of his stalker, the fitness influencer panned his camera towards a person who was staring at him.

Commenting on the situation, Spoachie said:

"Oh, Jesus Christ! Everyone, want to meet my stalker? My stalker is right here, following me. There he is. I told you guys. Following me. There you are, guys. You didn't believe me? Here he is. That's my boy, live on stream! I saw him, followed me to the family mart. See? There you are, guys. You guys didn't believe me? That's him! This is the one. That's right. No, this is my legit stalker."

The Twitch streamer's revelation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it quickly became one of the top posts. Redditor u/Travakh stated that the incident was the "most unsettling thing" on the platform.

They commented:

"Holy s**t, that is the most unsettling thing I've seen here in a while. This needs more views to shame that creepo out of here. Even male streamers can be affected by weirdos online. He is that up close and also just stares at them while muttering and looking giddy is terrifying. (The) fact that this dude has been doing it for four months and then just sits on a chair after being directly confronted and not leaving is wild to me."

"He found me just on the streets and now become obsessed" - Twitch streamer Spoachie provides details about his stalker

A Redditor's comment on the Twitch streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Twitch streamer Spoachie decided to leave the convenience store immediately after revealing the identity of his stalker. He also disclosed a few details about his interaction with the individual:

"All right, we're going to get the f**k out of here. We're going to get the f**k out of here because I ain't going to do my stream here. Interesting. Nah, the person doesn't know that I'm streaming. I've been seeing for a while that I'm being followed. So now we have evidence. That is 100% a stalker. 100% stalker - follows me around on the streets.

Timestamp: 00:08:50

Spoachie added:

"Doesn't usually happen on stream. But, he's not... he's not on stream. I don't think he's following me via my stream. I think he found me just on the streets and now become obsessed."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's stalker revelation

More than 55 netizens have weighed in on the Twitch streamer's clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what they had to say:

Spoachie is a Twitch affiliate who joined the platform in September 2020. He is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL content creator, with 7,879 followers on his channel.