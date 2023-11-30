"This is a violation" - xQc revealing his top song of the year on Spotify Wrapped leaves fans in stitches

During a recent livestream, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" reacted to his music statistics via Spotify Wrapped. For those unaware, the streaming platform publishes analytic reports at the end of the year that highlight preferences when it comes to a user's musical taste. Spotify Wrapped for this year was released on November 29, 2023.

While reviewing the slideshow, xQc discovered that his top genres for 2023 included rap, pop, rock, EDM (Electronic Dance Music), and Dancefloor DnB (Drum and Bass). He then learned that blink-182's I Miss You was his most-played song of the year.

The French-Canadian personality was rendered speechless after seeing this. He remarked:

"Guys, what's going on, guys? What is going... yo, is this going to stop? Is this going to stop?!"

The 28-year-old content creator's clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/pheonixashes1998 commenting:

"Nah, this is a violation (skull emoji)."

"Can't make this s**t up" - Fans react to blink-182's I Miss You being xQc's most-played song of the year

As mentioned earlier, xQc's revelation of his most-played song of the year on Spotify Wrapped 2023 has gone viral on the streamer-focused subreddit. One fan described blink-182's I Miss You as an "immaculate song":

Another viewer joked that the music-streaming service was "always out to get" the former Overwatch pro:

Redditor u/BoltCloud found xQc's clip amusing. They wrote:

"I actually laughed out loud and didn't just push air out of my nostrils. Can't make this s**t up, LMFAO."

Meanwhile, another community member made a lighthearted remark about the streamer's music preferences, stating that he needed to see a therapist:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is a renowned figure in the livestreaming industry, who is currently the 16th most popular content creator on Twitch. The Quebec native has been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2016 and has an impressive 11,930,665 followers on his channel.