Spotify Wrapped release time for all regions explored

Spotify Wrapped is set to return once again, bringing along its hotly-anticipated music analysis and slideshow presentation. This feature from the popular music streaming platform offers unique insights into your music preferences throughout the year. Originally introduced in 2016, Wrapped has become an eagerly awaited feature by music lovers everywhere.

The statistics showcase users' most listened-to songs, albums, artists, and podcasts. You can share this data with your friends for an entertaining glimpse at your tastes. Notably, the pattern for Wrapped's release was disrupted in 2022 as the yearly promotion surfaced in November instead of in December.

This article discusses everything we know about this year's Spotify Wrapped, including its release date for all regions and how to access yours.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Expected release time

The anticipated arrival of Wrapped is an exciting affair as it provides users with a personalized summary of their favorite tunes, podcasts, and artists. Reports indicate it will be released on November 29, 2023, or possibly within the upcoming week.

This projection is based on Wrapped's history of launching on Wednesdays towards the end of November or the start of December for the past three years.

How to check your Spotify Wrapped

While many users delight in their Spotify Wrapped experience, some cannont find it easily.

Ensure that you have the latest update of the Spotify app before launching it. A banner will then appear, displaying the message, "Your Wrapped is here." If you tap the banner, numerous panels will appear, each containing your annual music-listening statistics.

Your musical taste can be easily shared with your loved ones and friends through a highlight or individual slides, which can be posted to diverse social media platforms.

However, if Wrapped fails to appear, you can visit Spotify's official website or explore the "Home" section of the app, where you should find the feature.

Does Apple Music have a feature similar to Spotify Wrapped?

Apple Music users can now track their listening history like their Spotify counterparts. November 29, 2022, saw the announcement of Apple's music statistics feature, Apple Music Replay.

Like Wrapped, it showcases a user's top songs, albums, artists, and genres over the past 365 days. If discovering your yearly Apple Music statistics intrigues you, you can head to the official Apple Music Replay site and sign in with your Apple ID.

This is where you'll get access to all your listening statistics from the last twelve months. You can share the charts with your friends on social media or save them straight to your Photos app.