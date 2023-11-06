Spotify Wrapped 2023 expected date, time, what to expect, and more

In the coming weeks, Spotify Wrapped 2023 is slated to unveil its highly anticipated music analysis and slideshow presentation, providing insights into your auditory preferences this year. Although the features of this year's edition have not been disclosed, the app is expected to showcase your favorite musician, most frequently spun tracks and musical categories, and the total amount of time you've spent jamming out over the last 10 months.

This piece will give you all the details, what to expect, and when Spotify Wrapped 2023 will come out.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Release date and time

Typically arriving at the end of November or the beginning of December, there isn't a predetermined release date for Spotify Wrapped 2023.

November 30, 2021, witnessed the release of "Wrapped," followed by December 1 and December 2 for 2022 and 2020, respectively. This implies that the unveiling of your musical summary for 2023 is expected to be around either the last week of November or the first week of December.

Importantly, Spotify's "Wrapped" feature, which many believed stopped tracking data on October 31, has been confirmed by the official account to still be counting beyond that date.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023

To access Spotify Wrapped, you need to update the Spotify app. Come November's end or early December, expect a nudge within the app in the form of a notification or pop-up directing to your very own customized "Wrapped" report.

Through a unique URL, the Spotify Wrapped report can be accessed at the time of its release. Within the notification, by clicking around, an in-depth analysis of your top music, listened-to artists, and other statistics can be observed, resulting in a fun recap that's easily shareable.

With just a few clicks, spread the word about your Spotify music report with your friends on all kinds of social media platforms.

What to expect from Spotify Wrapped 2023

For Spotify Wrapped 2023, a particular timeline is set wherein your music listening data from the beginning of January until a specific date is analyzed and collected. This will then present a summary of your preferred artists, top tracks, and listening preferences for the entire year. Apart from these, it will also look into the duration you've spent listening to certain songs.

Providing an engaging summary of your music choices, Spotify compiles a personalized "year in review" through tracking metrics like play counts and streaming durations. You can explore this to discover your most-played tracks and artists, offering a unique insight into your musical preferences.

Data collection is the key component of Spotify Wrapped, but how it functions is a mystery. The annual roundup's contents are influenced by data collection cut-off dates, resulting in a summary of each user's musical voyage over the past year.