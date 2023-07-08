Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms out there. It was launched in 2006, making it one of the early entries in the online communication world. Unlike most other platforms that focus on sharing photos, videos, or simply chatting, blue bird is focused on sharing small snippets of text with people on the internet. Many have called it a microblogging website since it allows users to share small logs with netizens.

However, the platform has competition now. Co-founder Jack Dorsey revealed that he is working on a decentralized text-based chatting platform Bluesky Social in 2021, which is currently in an open-beta stage. Earlier this week, Threads by Instagram launched.

Both platforms have taken the internet by storm and gathered millions of users. Threads surpassed 70 million sign-ups earlier today, making it one of the fastest-growing online platforms ever released. That said, how many users does Twitter have? Let's find out.

How many active users does Twitter have?

Twitter has over 353.8 million active users this month. It is estimated that over 7.2% of all internet users open the website or app at least once a month. In late 2022, Musk declared the website was getting an additional 2 million new users daily. The rate, however, is lower today.

The microblogging website has registered a 3.9% annual decrease, mainly because of the drama following the Elon Musk takeover. In addition, the launch of new competitors like Threads has further contributed to this downfall.

In the United States, Twitter has lost 10% of its user base over the last couple of years. From an all-time high of about 70 million users, the number has dwindled to 63 million users this year.

The numbers are expected to fall further over the remainder of the year as Threads garner further traction. The full launch of Bluesky Social will scoop out another massive chunk of the user base.

Projections and estimates say that over 30 million users will leave the platform within the next two years. The main reason quoted for this downfall is Elon's principle of allowing free speech on the platform, which resulted in an increase of offensive content.

Things aren't looking too bad for Twitter

All that said, the good news for fans is that the platform is now making money thanks to Musk's new policies. The billionaire CEO has tons of plans for the microblogging website, and it will be exciting to see what's in store for the platform.

Despite his track record in controversies, Elon has a magical way of turning every business profitable and promoting mass adoption. If we go by SpaceX and Tesla's stories, we can expect things on the social media site to get better within a quarter or two.

