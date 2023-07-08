Twitter is facing a lot of competition from text-based apps Threads and Bluesky. While the Meta-made app gathered much traction, other platforms like Spill generally fade into the dark within a few weeks after launch. However, one competitor posing to be a threat to Elon Musk's microblogging website is Bluesky, which interestingly is being developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Based on some towering ideas like a decentralized fediverse, these apps offer many features that Twitter does not. However, if you were to choose between Threads and the upcoming text-based social media platform, what would be the answer?

Long story short -- Bluesky isn't publicly available yet. The app is still invite-only, and the user count is around 50,000, which is way less than the 55 million downloads the Meta developed app currently has.

The underlying idea of Threads and Bluesky is similar

Both text-based platforms are quite similar. They are built for communicating via short blocks of text, with complimentary options to add images, GIFs, and short videos.

In addition, both platforms aim to decentralize, meaning separate communities with separate rules and regulations can be created within each. The word fediverse is a portmanteau of "federation" and "universe."

While Meta isn't pushing the fediverse update anytime soon, it is somewhere on the horizon.

Should you download Bluesky instead of Threads?

Bluesky has a ton of positives over the Meta-made app. For starters, the app doesn't log as much data. Thus, users won't face any privacy concerns; unlike what plagued the Instagram-linked app's initial reception.

Threads has been reportedly accused of collecting all web activity like location, purchases, email addresses, browsing history, and more. This data is being sold to third-party advertisers for better target advertisements. This doesn't make much sense, given that the app is currently ad-free.

That, and if you aren't a big fan of Instagram as a whole, Bluesky can be a better place. But you must have an invite before joining the app.

Is Threads better than Bluesky?

While it isn't possible to call the Meta-made app better than Bluesky, one positive is that it's available to everyone. Users can simply download it from App Store or Play Store and start using it right away. Thus, if you don't want the hassle of scouring the internet for an invite code, the new text-based app from Instagram might be a better choice.

If you have a large following on Instagram, go for the new text-based app from Meta. The platform is allowing users to automatically follow everyone on the Instagram list, thereby allowing users to gather a bunch of initial followers without much hassle.

Poll : 0 votes