Threads vs Twitter: 5 major differences between the two apps

Threads is the latest kid in the block. It differs from other newer platforms like Clubhouse, as it is bound to Instagram. While the Meta-owned platform was launched primarily to share photos, the new app, as the name suggests, is built for sharing text messages. It is mostly a microblogging website and shares a ton in common with Twitter.

Elon Musk reacted to Meta's latest launching by calling it a copy of the platform he owns. It is true that the new social media app shares a ton in common with Twitter, but there are some subtle differences between the two. Threads is a part of the extended social media experience Meta is planning. It already shares a ton with Instagram. With time, the platform might share information and posts from Facebook as well.

In this article, we will go over how the two microblogging websites compare with each other. Twitter has been going through some ups and downs since Elon took over, thus making this comparison interesting.

Threads and Twitter are the same at the core, but there are differences

1) Threads is completely free (as of now)

The new social media app from Meta is completely free. There are no hidden charges that cost extra money to unlock a few extra features (unlike Twitter's Blue). This means all users need to do is download the app and start exploring all the content people are posting.

On the other end of the spectrum, Twitter is adding more and more features to its paid plan. Recently, Blue subscribers got access to viewing more tweets per day (10,000 as opposed to 1,000 on the free plan).

2) Threads requires an Instagram account (Twitter does not!)

One of the key differentiators between the two apps is that the new Meta platform requires an Instagram account. As we lined out in our accounts guide, the new Twitter competitor just doesn't work without an account on the popular photo-sharing platform.

Twitter is a standalone social media app, and thus, doesn't require an account on any other platform. Although this isn't an issue for many, it helps differentiate the two platforms: Threads is a part of Fediverse, a shared experience between the Meta apps. Twitter is a different company, on the other hand, and isn't shared among other platforms.

3) Twitter has ads

Like any other social media app, Twitter has ads. It helps pay for the service and everyone working at the company. Since the Meta-made platform is new, it provides a completely ad-free experience. We can assume that the company is taking a loss on the platform to help it grow for now. However, ad integration might be somewhere on the horizon.

4) The homepage is very different

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, its home page has undergone some serious changes. The app's home feed now has two sections: one is for all trending news, and another is for personalized content from your followers. Users can swap between them according to the content they wish to view.

Threads isn't as sophisticated as Twitter just yet (mainly because it's brand new). The app only has a home feed that's a mere compilation of all posts from followers. However, the app has plans to expand its audience beyond content from just the people you follow.

5) Word limit count differences

Both platforms have word limits on posts. Twitter's limit for free users is 280 characters, while Blue subscribers can write up to 25,000 characters. These posts are generally compressed on the feed and can be expanded by clicking on a small See More button.

Threads, on the other hand, has a 500-character limit. Since the platform doesn't have a paid plan, that's the maximum limit for all users.

Poll : 0 votes