"Rhea’s ex" - Former RAW star changes Twitter bio after 'breakup' with Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe recently noticed that former RAW interviewer Cathy Kelley changed her Twitter bio and is referring to herself as Rhea Ripley's ex.

Cathy Kelley is currently on vacation and is slated to return as part of SmackDown. Despite being away from the red brand, she is quite aware of what's going on concerning the superstars. The viral clip of Ripley showering Samantha Irvin with affection came to Kelley's notice, and she wasn't thrilled. Things only went downhill when The Nightmare told Kelley that Irvin was her new "girlfriend."

Cathy Kelley has now updated her Twitter bio with a reference to Rhea Ripley. Kelley's bio now features the following line: "Rhea's ex 😭."

Cathy Kelley's updated Twitter bio

Rhea Ripley has been dominating the roster in WWE

Ripley recently pinned Natalya to retain her Women's World Title on the latest episode of WWE RAW. This was her seventh straight win over the WWE veteran since their feud kicked off on the road to Night of Champions. Before Natalya, Ripley successfully defended her title against stars like Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Tegan Nox.

Rhea Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand. She isn't in a hurry to move past the faction and wants it to last as long as it can. The Nightmare told Peter Rosenberg that she is loving every minute of her work with the group and that they "click well."

"Yeah, I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there." [H/T Fightful]

Ripley is quite active on social media and regularly shares posts with the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen whether she will respond to Kelley's new Twitter bio.

What are your thoughts on Cathy Kelley's updated bio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes