WWE Superstar Ricochet breaks silence over budding love triangle involving Rhea Ripley and his girlfriend Samantha Irvin

WWE Superstar Ricochet has had the final say as Rhea Ripley continued flirting with the celebrated announcer and his real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvin.

A video from a recent WWE Live Event in Liverpool went viral in which Rhea Ripley was seen flirting with Samantha Irvin. Former RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly also regularly flirts with Irvin and raised objections to the viral video of the latter with Ripley.

The Women's World Champion declared that Irvin was her girlfriend now. Cathy Kelly responded to the tweet complaining that she had to find out about getting dumped on Twitter.

At this point, WWE Superstar and Irvin's real-life boyfriend entered the conversation and ended it with one line. He reminded Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelly that they would be mad to find out who really takes Samantha home.

"Both y’all gonna be mad when you find out who she’s going to bed with tonight," wrote Ricochet in his tweet.

Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio on RAW and is also one of the most dominant superstars on the red brand. Samantha Irvin has also created a following of her own with her incredible work on the mic as a powerful announcer, regularly increasing the quality of entrances and finishes.

Seth Rollins hits back at Rhea Ripley at WWE Live Event in Sheffield

A recent live event at Sheffield saw Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest in the main event. The Architect successfully defended his gold against the Judgment Day member. However, it was his interaction with Rhea Ripley that accounted for one of the biggest highlights of the show.

A spot in the match saw Ripley attempting to blind Rollins with powder. However, The Architect kicked back, turning the tables on Rhea Ripley, who was now blinded by the same weapon. She then accidentally hit Dominik with a DDT to break away as fans cheered for Rollins' clever comeback.

