Should you quit Twitter for Threads?

Threads has been popular since it launched a couple of days ago. The app has surpassed 70 million users so far, according to Mark Zuckerbug's latest report. It has surpassed ChatGPT in terms of adoption and is on track to become the fastest social media platform to reach 100 million users.

The new Meta-made app is competing directly against Elon Musk's Twitter. Over the past few weeks, many users have been leaving the microblogging website because of the drama following the Musk takeover. The website has reported a 3.9% annual decrease in user count, the first in the last five years.

This begs the question: should you leave Twitter and go to the Meta-made platform? Let's try to answer that in this article.

Is it time to shift from Twitter to Threads by Instagram?

The answer is: it depends. Threads is an exciting new app with many promises like an ad-free environment and future integration into a decentralized diverse. This means each community inside the app can have its rules, unlike on Twitter, where rules are strict and uniform.

While all of this sounds alluring, it is worth noting that Threads doesn't have as many users as the Musk-owned platform just yet. Many users have reported that the new platform feels empty, given how few posts go live.

Why you shouldn't quit Twitter just yet

In addition, there are some serious privacy-related issues with the app. Reports claim it collects many user data, including purchases, browsing history, and more. All of this is being sold to third-party advertisers to serve better-targeted advertising. While this might help improve the user experience, it is a concern that many aren't cool with.

Furthermore, if you have a large following on Twitter, regrowing your account from scratch on Threads might prove to be an arduous task, given it doesn't have a large enough user base yet. Don't let this stop you, though. If your followers are also on Instagram, you might be able to grow your account effortlessly by following our guide.

In addition, Twitter has introduced some form of monetization for creators. Although the money won't be enough to quit your day job, it should be enough to pay for launch or gas a couple of times every month.

For the bottom line, don't quit Twitter just yet. The app has a ton of promises, and although many have started leaving following the Musk acquisition, multiple aspects have rapidly improved under the billionaire CEO, thereby improving the experience. Both platforms are free to use (for the most part), and it doesn't hurt to be on both to boost engagement.

