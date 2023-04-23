Fact check: Is Elon Musk actually paying for LeBron James' Twitter blue check?

LeBron James' Twitter account has a blue checkmark, yet he didn't pay for it. Many NBA fans know that the LA Lakers superstar is not a big fan of digital subscriptions, which is why they are baffled to see that he has a paid feature on his profile.

Elon Musk, an American billionaire and owner of Twitter, recently decided to remove legacy blue checks from the website. Twitter users now have to pay $8 per month for this feature, but there are a few exceptions.

LeBron and a few other celebrities have received the checkmark for free. It turns out that Elon Musk paid for these subscriptions personally, which is a great marketing strategy.

Elon Musk paid for LeBron James' Twitter checkmark personally

Twitter users who've established their presence on the social platform can pay for a blue checkmark. The checkmark costs $8 per month or $84 per year. However, prices vary by region and platform.

LeBron James is not a big fan of digital subscriptions, so it's not surprising that he's been opposed to this change. However, his Twitter profile has a blue checkmark, courtesy of Elon Musk.

LeBron James @KingJames will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my bluewill be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

The CEO of Twitter confirmed this information on his own profile, saying that he's paying for a few subscriptions personally.

Stephen King, a popular author, is another user who's refusing to pay for the Twitter checkmark, yet has received it for free.

LeBron James' net worth is estimated at over $1 billion in 2023. However, he still refuses to pay for certain things that cost only a few dollars.

A few years ago, the future basketball Hall of Famer revealed that he doesn't pay for data roaming. LeBron also doesn't buy any apps and has a free version of Pandora. If James refuses to pay $4.99 to get rid of Pandora's commercials, his refusal to pay for the Twitter checkmark isn't shocking at all.

Elon Musk doesn't mind paying for LeBron's Twitter checkmark (Image via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has received a lot of criticism since he bought Twitter. However, there is no doubt that his latest move is a great marketing strategy. By giving LeBron James and other celebrities free blue checkmarks, he's essentially promoting his new product.

The 51-year-old billionaire has made numerous changes since taking control of the platform. Verified accounts now receive a gold checkmark and a square profile photo, while a blue checkmark is available to many other users.

