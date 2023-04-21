"I want LeBron to Destroy this man" – Skip Bayless wants LeBron James to castigate Dillon Brooks for saying 'can't take me 1-on-1’

LeBron James failed to take a 2-0 lead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Despite the Grizzlies missing Ja Morant, the LA Lakers were unable to take advantage of that and win the game.

James scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 103-93 loss to Memphis. While he did a great job, Dillon Brooks talked a lot about him and called him old after the game, sparking a lot of controversy.

The two have had an epic showdown through the first two games of the series. However, Brooks may have taken it too far with his latest comments, and not even Skip Bayless agrees with him.

LeBron James has been very efficient, despite Dillon Brooks' defense

LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game so far in the playoffs. He's also very efficient, scoring 51.3% of his shots, and is leading the league in a two-point field goal percentage with 69.6%.

Dillon Brooks has played good defense against him, but he's not as great as he'd like basketball fans to believe. In fact, LeBron shot over 60% when guarded by him in Game 2, but this did not stop him from calling James old and saying he couldn't take him one-on-one.

— "I want LeBron to DESTROY him." @RealSkipBayless on Dillion Brooks saying LeBron 'can't take me 1-on-1’ "I want LeBron to DESTROY him." — @RealSkipBayless on Dillion Brooks saying LeBron 'can't take me 1-on-1’ https://t.co/EMRjbxQMAu

Brooks said so much about James that even Skip Bayless, one of LeBron's biggest critics, defended the LA Lakers star. Here's what the NBA analyst said on "Undisputed" with Shannon Sharpe:

"The audacity of this kid Dillon Brooks who can't back up any of his words," Bayless said. "It came across just utter, cold-hearted, remorseless disrespect."

"I want LeBron to destroy this man," Bayless added. "He can destroy this kid if he so chose to do."

Bayless also spoke about how LeBron James completely dominated Brooks in the fourth quarter of Game 2. The Memphis Grizzlies forward was simply too small to defend James, which is what the 4-time NBA champion used to his advantage.

LeBron is shooting above 50% in the series (Image via Getty Images)

While Brooks is a good defender, he's awful on defense. In the two games of the series, the 6-foot-7 forward has averaged 13.5 points per game on 37.0% shooting.

"Dillon Brooks talks way better than he shoots," the NBA analyst said. "If he could shoot with his mouth, he'd be pretty good."

LeBron, on the other hand, has been quite efficient and has shown no signs of slowing down. He's found ways to defeat Brooks, whether it's by scoring or involving his teammates with his incredible court vision.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Saturday. This will be the first game at Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Lakers. The Lakers were 23-18 at home during the regular season, including 2-0 against the Grizzlies.

