Dillon Brooks' decade old tweet hailing LeBron James surfaces online after he calls 4x champion 'old': All you need to know

Dillon Brooks had multiple verbal exchanges with LeBron James in Game 2, but one fan uncovered the truth. It appears the Memphis Grizzlies forward might have more admiration for LeBron than he is letting on.

In the first round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselved pitted against the LA Lakers. As the team's top perimeter defender, Dillon Brooks has been primarily tasked with guarding LeBron.

As everyone knows, Brooks' style of play goes beyond his in-your-face defense. Along with perstering his opponents on the floor, he also engages in a lot of trash talk. This was seen all during Game 2 as he attempted to throw LeBron off his game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport 🍿 Bron chirping at Dillon Brooks after the tough bucket Bron chirping at Dillon Brooks after the tough bucket 👀🍿 https://t.co/SJO7PTFCNi

Brooks had some choice words for LeBron James after the game, but upon further research, might be fabricated. One fan went digging through his social media account and found an old tweet of him praising the four-time MVP.

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers Dillon Brooks @dillonbrooks24 "Its about dam time" the champion Lebron James "Its about dam time" the champion Lebron James Dude been an undercover fanboy the whole time🤣🤣🤣nah man he’s in character 📸 twitter.com/dillonbrooks24… Dude been an undercover fanboy the whole time🤣🤣🤣nah man he’s in character 📸 twitter.com/dillonbrooks24…

The tweet he posted is in reference to when LeBron won his first NBA Finals as a member of the Miami Heat. It appears there is more admiration for his competitor than Brooks is letting on this series.

What did Dillon Brooks say about LeBron James after their Game 2 win

Despite being without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies managed to secure a win in Game 2 against the LA Lakers. A key factor in their victory was multiple members of the supporting cast coming up big in the All-Star guard's absence.

One of the Grizzlies players to step up was Dillon Brooks. Along with his defense on LeBron James, he ended the night with 12 points and three assists.

Following the win, Brooks was asked about his encounter with LeBron where they exchanged words. It was there he called the Lakers star old and he doesn't respect anyone until they drop 40 points on him.

"I don't care, he's old... He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. Should have been saying that earlier on."

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do is defense."

"I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron(via @espn_macmahon "I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron 😳(via @espn_macmahon)https://t.co/P5yNF2c1pT

Based on these comments, it doesn't appear that things will be simmering down anytime soon between these two teams. Brooks is going to continue going at LeBron in hopes of throwing him off his game.

Following this bold statement from Brooks, it will be interesting to see how both sides will respond in a pivotal Game 3 this weekend.

