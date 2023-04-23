LeBron James seemingly unaffected by Dillon Brooks’ chatter, says he doesn’t need to ‘make statements’

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took the lead in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. LA beat Memphis 111-101 on Saturday night and the Lakers now have a 2-1 lead. They have a chance to extend it to a 3-1 lead at home on Monday.

While the Lakers only won the game by 10 points, they were dominant throughout Game 3. LA had a commanding 26-point lead in the first quarter when the Grizzlies only managed to score 9 points. The Lakeshow's offense was connected all night long and everyone seemed dialed in from start to finish.

Before Game 3 commenced, LeBron James had a brief exchange with Dillon Brooks. During a post-game press conference, the media asked James if Saturday night was a statement to Brooks' comments about him. In a very kingly manner, LeBron said that he doesn't have anything to prove to him. LBJ's only goal was to secure the win. James said:

"Me? What type of statement I made? I've been doing this too long. I'm making no statements. We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our own floor and we did that. No statement was made. We just want to play well and we got a win and we'll try to do that in Game 4 as well but I don't need to make statements."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers could potentially take the 3-1 lead

Memphis Grizzlies v LA Lakers - Game 3

LeBron James delivered on his promise of never missing the playoffs again by making it to this year's postseason. The next question is, can James get past the first round? Ever since their first game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the LA Lakers have been impressive in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. They currently have a 2-1 series lead and now have the chance to make it a 3-1 lead on Monday.

LeBron James has been the most consistent Laker in the series. In Game 3, James added 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. LBJ is currently averaging 24.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in three games. With the way "King" James has played so far, fans are expecting another efficient performance from him on Monday.

While the media attempts to create issues among these players, LeBron continues to play his game the way he knows how. No need for drama, just pure basketball and playoff competition.

