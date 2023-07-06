How to get more followers on Threads?

Threads is the new kid on the block. Novel social media platforms don't launch every day, which means this is a great time for users to capitalize and possibly grow a large following without facing too much competition, like on other apps like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more. However, there are some key issues.

The new platform is linked to Instagram. It allows users to link their accounts for a more unified experience. Users can also follow the entirety of their Instagram list, meaning most users with big followings on the photo-sharing app have a massive advantage.

However, don't let this deter you. The app still gives users many opportunities to grow their online presence without getting sidetracked. In this article, we will list some top tips to kick off your follower count in the new app.

Tips and tricks to get more followers on Threads

One of the main strategies for racking those first few followers is to follow your Instagram list. All of these people will get a notification as soon as they sign up for the new app, and most will either follow you back or automatically be added to the followers list once they decide to follow their Instagram lists.

This tip can fetch you anywhere between a couple of followers to thousands, depending on how big you are on Instagram. Thus, if you have many followers on the photo-sharing app, don't forget this step.

Post frequently for the first month

The new app still doesn't have a huge user base. This means fewer posts go live than on other apps like Instagram and Facebook. Use this moment to capitalize on content and increase your frequency. Mainly, we believe the following types of content will work the best:

Try posting long threads that add value. Keep your audience in mind since the app is generally focusing on the people on your list. Add a photo or GIF to every post. This helps your post stand out among a sea of small blocks of tweets. Capitalize on trends. Since the app itself is trending right now, it's a great time to post about every nook and cranny of this new software.

Engage with other users on the platform

Engaging with your peers is key if you are trying to build an online presence. The same rule applies to the new social media app, Threads. Try engaging with anything your followers or anybody you are following posts. This will help increase your account's visibility and convert those views to some followers.

Threads is still pretty new, and we don't have a clear idea of how the algorithm works. Therefore, try every trick in the book and some more because nothing is set in stone just yet.

