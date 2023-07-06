How to follow your Instagram followers on Threads

Meta has launched a new app called Threads, which is being touted as a rival to Twitter. The app, built on top of Instagram, is designed for text-based conversations and has already seen significant uptake, with 10 million sign-ups within the first seven hours of its launch. The app's feed is a mix of followed accounts and algorithmically suggested content, and there's currently no way to view only posts from followed accounts or to order the feed chronologically.

Despite these issues, Meta's latest innovation has the potential to become a major hub for online conversations, given its integration with Instagram and the vast user base of Meta's platforms.

What is Threads, and how is it connected to Meta and Instagram?

Kevin @kevinFult



He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.



Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.



Twitter has… Zuckerberg's strategy for Threads is top-tier.He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.Twitter has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Zuckerberg's strategy for Threads is top-tier.He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.Twitter has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yEMnuufW5W

The brainchild of Meta aims to take the essence of Instagram and extend it into the realm of text-based communication. This platform is designed to foster a positive and creative environment where users can freely express their thoughts and ideas. Just as Instagram connects billions of users globally through visual content, Threads seek to build similar connections through text.

Users can follow and engage with friends, creators, and others who share their interests, including those they already follow on Instagram. This seamless integration and shared ethos make Threads a natural extension of the Instagram experience, further solidifying Meta's vision for interconnected social platforms.

How can you follow your Instagram followers on Threads?

Meta's answer to Twitter has made a significant impact since its launch. Leveraging Instagram's vast user base, the process of importing your follow list is simplified. The platform allows users to retain their Instagram username, bio, and links, making the transition to this new app seamless. This strategy has given Threads a head start, attracting popular influencers and notable publications to the platform.

Here's how you can follow your Instagram followers on the new app:

Initiate the app: When you open the app for the first time, you'll see an option to log in with your Instagram account. Tap on that to proceed. Import your Instagram details: The app will then present you with the option to import your bio, profile name, and links from your Instagram account. This feature ensures a consistent online presence across both platforms. Choose who to follow: After importing your details, you'll be given the choice to follow all the accounts that you're already following on Instagram. This feature allows for immediate connection with your existing network. Customize your following: If you prefer a more curated list, you can individually select the people you want to follow rather than automatically following everyone from your Instagram account.

This process underscores the ease with which users can transition from Instagram to Threads, fostering a sense of familiarity and continuity while exploring a new platform.

In conclusion, Threads is a new app developed by Meta, designed to enhance text-based communication and public conversations. It's an extension of Instagram, allowing users to connect with their Instagram followers in a more text-focused environment.

The app is designed to foster productive conversations and offers a new space for real-time updates. It's a step towards a more interconnected social media landscape, with plans to make this compatible with open social networking protocols.

Poll : 0 votes