Why Threads is the first genuine threat to Twitter's dominance

Twitter has been a titan among social media platforms for over a decade. However, its dominance is being challenged by a new platform, "Threads," by Meta. The Elon Musk owned platform's unique 280-character format has captivated millions, offering a space for real-time updates, trending topics, and viral tweets.

It's the go-to platform for everyone, from celebrities to politicians, activists to influencers, for sharing thoughts and sparking discussions. Yet, despite its significant dominance, Twitter's reign is not invincible.

What is Threads and how does it stack up to Twitter?

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD



That’s what will make Meta launching new their Twitter competitor “Threads” so interesting. They’ll port everyone’s handles over from Instagram and have PEOPLE right away The #1 thing Twitter has over BlueSky and Mastodon and all the other competitors is always the PEOPLEThat’s what will make Meta launching new their Twitter competitor “Threads” so interesting. They’ll port everyone’s handles over from Instagram and have PEOPLE right away The #1 thing Twitter has over BlueSky and Mastodon and all the other competitors is always the PEOPLEThat’s what will make Meta launching new their Twitter competitor “Threads” so interesting. They’ll port everyone’s handles over from Instagram and have PEOPLE right away 👀

Threads, a fresh face in the social media sphere, is turning heads and making waves. The app offers a unique twist on the microblogging concept, focusing on more profound and connected conversations. It's not just about broadcasting your thoughts to the world but about weaving a narrative with others. This app fosters meaningful dialogue, encouraging users to build on each other's posts and create a tapestry of interconnected thoughts.

Meta's latest app, a clone of Twitter, offers a strikingly familiar user experience, with features like likes, retweets, and following mirroring those of its microblogging predecessor. However, where it shines is in its smooth, user-friendly interface, a refreshing contrast to the increasingly clunky and less usable Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover. Opening Threads feels like a breath of fresh air, with content readily available and easy to engage with.

Is Threads winning over users?

Kartik @Kartikth40



myspace -> fb

snapchat stories -> insta stories

WhatsApp (meta acquired it)

tiktok -> insta reels

twitter -> threads



meta now have half of the population's data (3.74 billion users) 🧐



#Threads #Meta one thing is clear, meta is very good in winning over existing players...myspace -> fbsnapchat stories -> insta storiesWhatsApp (meta acquired it)tiktok -> insta reelstwitter -> threadsmeta now have half of the population's data (3.74 billion users) 🧐 one thing is clear, meta is very good in winning over existing players...myspace -> fbsnapchat stories -> insta storiesWhatsApp (meta acquired it)tiktok -> insta reelstwitter -> threads meta now have half of the population's data (3.74 billion users) 🧐#Threads #Meta

As we consider the potential of Threads, it's important to acknowledge that it's still in its infancy and has room to grow. Currently, it lacks some of Twitter's key features, such as hashtags, keyword search functions, direct messaging, and a desktop version. These missing elements limit users' ability to track real-time events and communicate privately, which are crucial for many users, especially businesses.

However, despite these early-stage hiccups, industry experts view this app as a strong contender in the social media arena, particularly in light of the turbulence Twitter has experienced since its $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk last year.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has ambitious plans for this app. He envisions it as a platform for public conversations with a user base exceeding one billion, a goal Twitter had the potential to reach but stumbled along the way.

In conclusion, while the latest social media app is still finding its footing, its unique approach to social interaction and its potential for growth position it as a genuine challenger to Twitter's dominance.

Poll : 0 votes