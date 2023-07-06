How to install Threads on iPhone

Tech giant Meta just launched Threads on iPhone and Android on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and it's anticipated to outrival Twitter. The app's functionality is based on Instagram's account system and enables users to post links, photos, and videos, reply to messages, share text updates, and participate in group conversations. Currently, it's available in 100 countries, and its fundamental goal is to create a positive and creative space to express ideas.

In this guide, we'll provide detailed instructions on installing Threads on iPhone to experience the potential "Twitter killer."

How to install Threads on iPhones in three simple steps?

Threads has an excellent and easy-to-use UI. Furthermore, users can connect with their Instagram followers pretty straightforwardly. A few hours after its launch, more than 10 Million people have signed up and are enjoying the platform so far.

If you want to install and experience Threads on iPhone, follow the given instructions:

Go to the App Store on your iPhone. Search for Threads. Find and download Threads, an Instagram app. It should appear at the top.

And it's done. After the installation, open the app, and it will ask you to log in using your Instagram details. If you have an Instagram account, you can import your details directly from there, and all your connected people will appear. If you don't have an Instagram account, you can simply create one and start using Threads on your iPhone.

Subsequently, you can add your Profile Picture, BIO, and other details similar to other social media apps.

All iPhones supported for Threads

Unfortunately, there's no official release of the Threads app for iPadOS yet. Hence, it's only available on iPhone devices. Importantly, only iOS 14.0 or later-compatible devices are supported. These are the supported iPhones:

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generations)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 13 Plus, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

After installing Threads on iPhone, the main feed will include recommended posts and content from people you have followed. It's pretty similar to Instagram, as you can choose to make your profile private too. Furthermore, there are options to filter out specific words, choose who can reply to your posts and many more facets.

Although there is no option to toggle between recommended and following-only posts like on Twitter since Meta has only recently launched Threads, there may soon be a significant barrage of updates.

