First Mark Zuckerberg tweet in 11 years is a jibe at Elon Musk after 'Twitter killer' Threads launch

Mark Zuckerberg's first tweet in over a decade has come with a jibe at the owner of the platform, Elon Musk.

Meta officially launched Threads, which is considered to be the biggest threat to Twitter. On the occasion of its launch, Zuckerberg took to Twitter to post a picture of identical Spider-Men facing off. Interestingly, this was his first tweet in over a decade with his last tweet being posted on January 18 2012, and seems to be a clear jibe at Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have had quite the past few weeks. The two have shaken the world with talks of a potential cage fight between them. The speculations started when the founder of Tesla jokingly replied to a fan on Twitter by suggesting that he can take on Zuckerberg in an MMA fight.

Since then, a lot has been said about the matchup and Elon Musk has already had his first training session with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

'Big' John McCarthy slams Dana White for changing his stance for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

UFC president Dana White has expressed his interest in wanting to make the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg happen in the UFC a number of times. However, by doing so, White is contradicting his old stance of not doing 'gimmick fights' in his promotion.

Speaking of the same during his podcast, former UFC referee John McCarthy expressed his frustrations and slammed Dana White for changing his stance just to make money. While claiming that a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would be an embarrassment, McCarthy had this to say:

"How long ago was that Dana came out saying, 'We don't do gimmick fights?' ...Dana White talks one way on one week, and then he's gonna switch. Dana is going to do what Dana can make money out of, okay? 'We don't do gimmick fights', well If that's not a fu*king gimmick fight, I don't know what is. Alright.....People have an idea that they want to see something, alright? You don't wanna see this. This would be an embarrassment. You know, it's like watching old people f**k."

