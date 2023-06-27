"Not gonna break any PPV f***ing records" - Dana White accused of 'embarrassing' the sport by pushing Musk vs. Zuckerberg

Dana White has been accused of embarrassing the sport of MMA by pushing Musk vs. Zuckerberg by John McCarthy.

Speculation of a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has flooded the internet over the past week. The two tech giants are seemingly ready to settle their differences by stepping into a cage.

Moreover, UFC president Dana White has made it known that he is interested in making the fight happen in his organization. He has even made a few bold claims about the potential Musk vs. Zuckerberg clash and claimed that it would break all pay-per-view records.

Speaking of the same, former MMA referee John McCarthy has lashed out at Dana White for embarrassing the sport by trying to make the fight happen. While further claiming that the fight will not break any pay-per-view records contrary to what the UFC president believes, McCarthy had this to say on his podcast, WEIGHING IN:

"Mark Zuckerberg taking a punch in the face. How do you think he's gonna react? I don't give a sh*t if you're training with people, you can't. It takes time to learn how to freaking take a shot."

He added:

"It is an embarrassment that Dana would say that he's gonna do it. It's a joke, stop! I'm not saying I don't it would get attention, it's not gonna break any PPV f***ing records."

Dana White claims Musk vs. Zuckerberg will not be sanctioned by a commission

Despite his interest in organizing an MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White is aware of the difficulties he might face in making the fantasy matchup come to fruition.

Speaking about the same during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White spoke about how there's a massive size and weight difference between the two tech giants. While further expressing his concerns over the fight not being sanctioned by a commission, White had this to say:

"I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here, Elon Musk is six foot two, 220 pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake. We’d have to figure out the weight stuff. I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission."

