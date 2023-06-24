Is an MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk even possible? Dana White lists concerns: "It wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission"

Dana White has expressed interest in organizing an MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The two tech moguls have gone back-and-forth online over a potential bout, which has sparked massive public interest.

White has been in contact with both Musk and Zuckerberg. The two appear to be open to negotiations, but the UFC president believes there are several hurdles in the way of the matchup being confirmed.

White noted the size disparity between the two men as well as the likelihood of a state commission refusing to allow the fight to take place.

Dana White recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he stated:

"I’ve been talking to both of them back and forth, [Elon and I] have a call in about five minutes here. I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here, Elon Musk is six foot two, 220 pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake."

White continued:

"We’d have to figure out the weight stuff. I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission... But, what I love and respect is that both of these guys are down, they both want to do it. They both want to fight, for people that aren’t even fight fans, this is fun. It’s fun to talk about, it’s fun to think about, you know me man, I’m in the middle trying to put the pieces together and see what we can do."

Watch the interview below from 4:20:

Dana White called out for showing interest in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in MMA

Dana White appears interested in organizing a bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg after the pair exchanged friendly banter online over a possible fight.

White has now been called out by the president of Showtime Sports, Stephen Espinoza, a hugely influential figure in the world of boxing.

Espinoza has questioned White for his keenness in organizing a bout between Musk and Zuckerberg, given his previous statement that boxing showcases "gimmicky fights."

Espinoza took to Twitter and wrote:

"'That’s one of the big problems with boxing right now. It’s all about these gimmicky-type fights. And that’s just not what I do here. I put on fights with the best fighters in the world and fights that people want to see.' - Dana White. But Musk vs. Zuckerberg? Jones vs. Fury?"

See the tweet below:

