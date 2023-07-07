Will Threads kill Twitter?

In the latest chapter of their rivalry, Mark Zuckerberg surprised internet users by dropping Threads, a new social media platform to compete against Elon Musk's Twitter. This comes in the wake of Twitter's new policies that limit users to seeing only a specific number of tweets per day. Since these two significant events, users have flocked to the new platform.

Now, comparisons between the two have arisen. Some have even gone as far as logging onto Twitter to talk about switching to its newest rival, causing the topic "Bye Twitter" to trend on the platform in some regions.

How does Threads stack up against Twitter?

Mark Gadala-Maria @markgadala My experience so far with Threads vs Twitter My experience so far with Threads vs Twitter https://t.co/TUTZsmCLDb

Despite being a new platform, Threads shares some similarities with Twitter. You can post about pretty much anything and, as the name implies, start a thread you can add to as much as you want. Others who see it can also reply to share their opinions.

However, this does not mean that Threads is an exact carbon copy of Twitter. There are significant details that separate these two platforms from each other. Right now, Threads feels extremely raw compared to Twitter which is understandable for a platform that isn't even two days old.

What makes Meta's new platform unique

To access Meta's newest social media platform, you must have an active Instagram Account. These two accounts are tied together, and upon installing Threads, you will be given the option to import your bio and profile picture from Instagram.

You can also immediately follow anyone from your Instagram. If they do not have a Threads account yet, then the follow request will remain pending until they make one.

This means if you have a verified account on Instagram, it will also be transferred to its complementary platform. On the other hand, getting your account verified on Twitter will cost some money.

Threads also has a bigger limit on the number of characters a post can contain than Twitter. The latter limits tweets to 280 characters for unverified users, while Meta's latest offering allows 500 regardless of your account's status.

Speaking of limits, Mark Zuckerberg's platform does not cap the number of threads you can view daily, whereas Musk's Twitter only allows you to look at a certain number of tweets depending on your account's status.

Uploading media also seems to be different since all users are able to post five-minute videos onto the latest platform compared to Twitter which has a two-minute limit for unverified users.

It is pretty evident that Threads allows both unverified and verified users to enjoy similar features without limits.

Twitter features that set it apart

shaneyyricch @shaneyyricch Asking people to pick between Twitter or Threads Asking people to pick between Twitter or Threads 👀 https://t.co/kyLcIZiH25

Twitter has been around for a long time, which is a major contributing factor to it being a more refined platform. It has plenty of features that are missing in its newest rival.

Firstly, Elon Musk's platform makes it possible to filter posts from accounts you follow. Furthermore, there is a separate tab for tweets made by accounts that you do not follow, preventing any mix-ups. Meta's platform does not have this function, meaning all posts are mixed in your timeline.

The posts visible on your Threads feed are driven by an algorithm based on interests and accounts followed.

Twitter also arranges what comes up on your feed in chronological order. You can see the most recent posts at the top, which become more dated as you scroll away. Refreshing your feed will take you back to the top with the newest tweets popping up. This function gives it a more organized feeling.

Another feature that sets Twitter apart is its "Trends for you" section, which allows you to see the most prominent topics on the platform. A similar feature is notably absent from Meta's latest offering.

Furthermore, there isn't any hashtag or a hashtag adjacent feature on Threads that will allow you to look up specific content or keywords to filter your searches. You are limited to looking up accounts, and if you type a keyword into its search bar, it brings up accounts that contain the specific word.

Another key difference is that the latest social media platform is only available on mobile devices. This limits it to your handheld device, with no viewing option on your browser or a native desktop application. On the other hand, Twitter is available on the browser of your choice or through its dedicated app for your desktop.

Can Threads outshine Twitter?

BNO News Live @BNODesk Threads has reached 50 million users, just 24 hours after launch Threads has reached 50 million users, just 24 hours after launch

As of now, Meta's latest social media platform still lacks some of the features that made Twitter a success. However, this is understandable for a new platform. There will surely be some changes and additions in the future, but whether these changes will make it better remains to be seen.

However, Meta should avoid turning their platform into a copy of Twitter. Only time will tell if the newest social media craze can surpass what Elon Musk's platform has already established or if this is simply a trend bound to die out.

