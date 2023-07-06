Do hashtags work on Threads? Tagging and more explored

Threads is a brand new app that has been released, which is set to rival Twitter. This sudden launch has excited many tech enthusiasts and social media users worldwide. Naturally, it has also led to questions about this new social media platform's various features, pros, and cons. One of the several aspects users are clamoring to know about is the working of hashtags.

Threads does not support hashtags. The absence of this feature can be positive and negative news for many social media users, as a vast majority have gotten accustomed to using them over the last few years. The impact of this omission on the popularity of this new platform can be gauged only after some time has elapsed.

What are the key features of Threads?

Threads does not feature hashtags, but it compensates for them in other aspects like sharing posts akin to Twitter, posting images, videos, and many other provisions. Fortunately, there is no need to create a separate account for Threads as it acts as an extension for Instagram users.

Thus, one can use Instagram credentials to sign in on this new platform with ease. Furthermore, the details like bio can be replicated on Threads if users don’t wish to write a new one.

Mark Zuckerberg had the following to say about this new platform:

“The vision for Threads is to create an open and friendly public space for conversation. We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind”

Those curious to know about tagging can rejoice as it allows users to tag other accounts in the posts. Tagging works in the same way as it does on Instagram. Users can share a maximum of ten photos.

One can share photos and videos as well (Image via Meta)

One can also share videos of up to five minutes in duration. Each post can have a maximum of 500 characters, and users are given the flexibility of adding links.

Another additional aspect to note is that it is currently only available to download as an app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. There has been no revelation regarding a web version of this platform as of this writing.

On #Threads you can share a post to your Instagram Story and it's clickable back to Threads. A feature we've longed for with Twitter posts and it works seamlessly

This being a new platform, one can expect a lot of improvement in the coming weeks and months. The sudden launch has led to a surge in popularity, as evidenced by more than 10 million sign-ups after mere hours of launch.

While Twitter has a solid user base, it recently received some backlash due to limiting the number of posts one can see daily. Thus, it launched at a perfect time, and the backlash can be a precursor for many to try out this new platform.

hahaha pretty obvious threads is a meta product

Some users are concerned about privacy because it is a new platform, but one can expect more information. Users can search for this app on Android and iPhones to try out the features themselves.

